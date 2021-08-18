Alfi to Participate in Fireside Chat at Benzinga's Reopening Stocks Summit on Thursday, August 19, 2021

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) ("Alfi" or "the Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company, today announced that it will be presenting at the Benzinga Reopening Stocks Summit taking place on August 18-19, 2021. Paul Pereira, CEO and Founder of Alfi, will participate in a fireside chat on August 19th at 11:30 am for approximately 20 minutes.

Mr. Pereira plans to discuss the following topics:

Alfi's organic growth strategy and execution program

Alfi's multiple ongoing programs in rideshares and in kiosks located in malls and airports worldwide

Revenue ramp up in rideshares and the next steps for growth with SaaS worldwide

Programmatic and Big brand onboarding

Acquisition strategy

Market size and the opportunity

Data is the new Oil

DATE: Thursday, August 19th

TIME: 11:30 am ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where participants are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. It is recommended that participants pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. Sign up to get a free spectator pass for the event: https://www.benzinga.com/events/reopening-stocks-summit/

About Alfi Inc.

Alfi, Inc. provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out of home advertising marketplace. Since 2018, Alfi, Inc. has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

CONTACT:

Alfi Inc. Investor Relations

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

[email protected]

SOURCE: Alfi, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/660387/Alfi-to-Participate-in-Fireside-Chat-at-Benzingas-Reopening-Stocks-Summit-on-Thursday-August-19-2021



