Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Sells Beyond Meat Inc, The Lovesac Co, Farfetch

New Purchases: ARKF, PI, FUTU, RDVY, COIN, ALB, VZIO, SPHQ, ZM, CRM, IQV, UPLD, LULU, XOM, DEO, SNAP, NOW, BRK.B,

ARKF, PI, FUTU, RDVY, COIN, ALB, VZIO, SPHQ, ZM, CRM, IQV, UPLD, LULU, XOM, DEO, SNAP, NOW, BRK.B, Added Positions: GILD, BABA, AMD, EXEL, MU, XLF, JPM, NEE, F, JD, SPHD, ILMN, DBRG, ARKW, KRE, IIPR, NVDA, VGK, BP, CRWD, TMO, ARKK, TTD, ROKU, DG, NFLX, LLY, CSCO, MDT, AXP,

GILD, BABA, AMD, EXEL, MU, XLF, JPM, NEE, F, JD, SPHD, ILMN, DBRG, ARKW, KRE, IIPR, NVDA, VGK, BP, CRWD, TMO, ARKK, TTD, ROKU, DG, NFLX, LLY, CSCO, MDT, AXP, Reduced Positions: BYND, FTCH, ABBV, MSFT, LOW, NVS, GLD, FCX, PLUG, AMKR, TSM, SCHW, HD, FDN, AXTI, XBI, BAC, LRCX, AMZN, VUG, FXH, PFE, AAPL, MUB, FB, IRM, OESX, DOCU, DM, KO, AGG, CVX, ARKG, FBT, RTX, TGT, INTC, JNJ, GLOP, COP,

BYND, FTCH, ABBV, MSFT, LOW, NVS, GLD, FCX, PLUG, AMKR, TSM, SCHW, HD, FDN, AXTI, XBI, BAC, LRCX, AMZN, VUG, FXH, PFE, AAPL, MUB, FB, IRM, OESX, DOCU, DM, KO, AGG, CVX, ARKG, FBT, RTX, TGT, INTC, JNJ, GLOP, COP, Sold Out: LOVE, NUE, PH, BA, FISV, LEN, BF.B, TWLO, CRSP, DE, MCD, DUK, FLR, TSLA, VALE, FSR, ETN, DIS, WMT, QCOM, CB, PM, CODI, COF, NSC, PBCT, KMB, MMC, ABB, WFC, ITUB, FDX, PSI, DOW, K, VTRS, CMCSA, VRTX, FTCS, DIA, ED, FGEN, GLW, HL, GFF, CALA, STON, RDS.A, KGC, BIDU, DFS, OEF, FBIO, AG, NEX, BOTZ, LIT, MUX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Impinj Inc, Exelixis Inc, sells Beyond Meat Inc, The Lovesac Co, Farfetch, Nucor Corp, Parker Hannifin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Axiom Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Axiom Investment Management LLC owns 156 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Axiom Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/axiom+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 123,767 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.03% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 89,519 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,166 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.48% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,366 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,196 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 14,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Impinj Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $58.96, with an estimated average price of $51.66. The stock is now traded at around $48.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 14,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7. The stock is now traded at around $94.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 10,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $244.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07. The stock is now traded at around $217.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 32.38%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $71.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 70,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 103.98%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $172.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 9,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Exelixis Inc by 62.31%. The purchase prices were between $17.95 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $23.3. The stock is now traded at around $18.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 84,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 2271.43%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 16,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 86.64%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $155.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 142.49%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in The Lovesac Co. The sale prices were between $56.6 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $74.08.

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28.

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74.

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85.

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 59.87%. The sale prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $118.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Axiom Investment Management LLC still held 6,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 64.44%. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Axiom Investment Management LLC still held 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 34.68%. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $117.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Axiom Investment Management LLC still held 8,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 51.21%. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $199.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Axiom Investment Management LLC still held 1,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Novartis AG by 54.7%. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Axiom Investment Management LLC still held 3,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 40.3%. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Axiom Investment Management LLC still held 15,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.