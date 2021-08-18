Logo
Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Sells Beyond Meat Inc, The Lovesac Co, Farfetch

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Axiom Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Impinj Inc, Exelixis Inc, sells Beyond Meat Inc, The Lovesac Co, Farfetch, Nucor Corp, Parker Hannifin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Axiom Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Axiom Investment Management LLC owns 156 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Axiom Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/axiom+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Axiom Investment Management LLC
  1. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 123,767 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.03%
  2. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 89,519 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.05%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,166 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.48%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,366 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,196 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%
New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 14,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Impinj Inc (PI)

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Impinj Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $58.96, with an estimated average price of $51.66. The stock is now traded at around $48.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 14,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7. The stock is now traded at around $94.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 10,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $244.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07. The stock is now traded at around $217.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 32.38%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $71.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 70,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 103.98%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $172.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 9,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Exelixis Inc by 62.31%. The purchase prices were between $17.95 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $23.3. The stock is now traded at around $18.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 84,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 2271.43%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 16,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 86.64%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $155.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 142.49%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: The Lovesac Co (LOVE)

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in The Lovesac Co. The sale prices were between $56.6 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $74.08.

Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28.

Sold Out: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85.

Reduced: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 59.87%. The sale prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $118.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Axiom Investment Management LLC still held 6,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 64.44%. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Axiom Investment Management LLC still held 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 34.68%. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $117.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Axiom Investment Management LLC still held 8,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 51.21%. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $199.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Axiom Investment Management LLC still held 1,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Novartis AG (NVS)

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Novartis AG by 54.7%. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Axiom Investment Management LLC still held 3,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 40.3%. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Axiom Investment Management LLC still held 15,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.



