Cambridge Trust Co Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Rio Tinto PLC, Levi Strauss, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Citrix Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Cambridge Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Rio Tinto PLC, Levi Strauss, Regions Financial Corp, Cambridge Bancorp, sells iShares Gold Trust, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Citrix Systems Inc, First Republic Bank, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cambridge Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Cambridge Trust Co owns 273 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAMBRIDGE TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cambridge+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAMBRIDGE TRUST CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 946,684 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 463,313 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,202 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 269,709 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 941,874 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Cambridge Trust Co initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $172.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 95,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Cambridge Trust Co initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $74.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 204,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Cambridge Trust Co initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $19.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 284,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Cambridge Trust Co initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 187,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH)

Cambridge Trust Co initiated holding in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.92 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $64.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,666 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Cambridge Trust Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)

Cambridge Trust Co added to a holding in Levi Strauss & Co by 448.36%. The purchase prices were between $23.69 and $30.48, with an estimated average price of $27.36. The stock is now traded at around $27.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 330,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

Cambridge Trust Co added to a holding in Cambridge Bancorp by 63.94%. The purchase prices were between $82 and $88.02, with an estimated average price of $85.33. The stock is now traded at around $83.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 168,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Cambridge Trust Co added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 680.00%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $446.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: State Street Corporation (STT)

Cambridge Trust Co added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 55.60%. The purchase prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $87.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HP Inc (HPQ)

Cambridge Trust Co added to a holding in HP Inc by 130.32%. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Cambridge Trust Co added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Cambridge Trust Co sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Cambridge Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Cambridge Trust Co sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $35.67 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.36.

Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Cambridge Trust Co sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Cambridge Trust Co sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47.

Sold Out: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Cambridge Trust Co sold out a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $122.59 and $133.42, with an estimated average price of $130.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAMBRIDGE TRUST CO. Also check out:

1. CAMBRIDGE TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAMBRIDGE TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAMBRIDGE TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAMBRIDGE TRUST CO keeps buying
