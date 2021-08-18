Cambridge Trust Co Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Rio Tinto PLC, Levi Strauss, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Citrix Systems Inc

- New Purchases: BABA, RIO, RF, PDBC, ERTH, KEYS, XLE, VUG, SBIO, NULV, EWJ, OGN, NTLA, HPE, BA, BX, MQY, NVDA, DKS, CMI, GGN,
- Added Positions: LEVI, CATC, COST, IVV, VEA, WM, IJH, BAC, VRSK, VWO, AXP, AGG, SHY, ICE, PXD, A, IEF, SCHD, LOW, BRK.B, SBUX, DHR, LULU, SPY, EEM, CVS, KO, NOW, DLR, TJX, STT, NVS, XOM, HPQ, XLI, SPLV, VOO, VB, IEFA, IBB, CTVA, WST, WFC, IBM, FDX, LLY, DD, BK,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, TEAM, CTXS, FRC, LIN, T, GOOG, BRK.A, AAPL, ESGU, HD, VZ, BIL, CSCO, MRK, BDX, NEE, PFE, UL, UNH, WSO, WEC, XLNX, XYL, ESGD, VTI, MMM, ABT, ACN, AMP, ADP, CHD, CLX, CL, D, ITW, INTC, NKE, ORCL, PEP, QCOM, POOL, TPL, WMT, BR, TEL, ABBV, RNG, EFA, ESGE, MDY, MUB, OEF, QQQ, SCHO, XLF, CB, AMGN, ADI, ANSS, ATO, ADSK, AVB, CAT, SCHW, CHKP, CTAS, C, CTSH, DOV, EL, FMC, GIS, MTCH, IDXX, IART, K, KMB, MTB, NFLX, NSC, OMC, TGT, TMO, UNF, UPS, RTX, VFC, YUM, ZBH, TSLA, DOW, CWI, DVY, EFAV, GLD, IEI, IJR, IVW, IWD, IWF, IWM, IWP, SPSB, VEU, VIG, VYM, XLB,
- Sold Out: GE, SPLK, ALL, CNI, ON, TD, XEL, MYF, NEP, BND, IJT, SUB,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 946,684 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 463,313 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,202 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
- Visa Inc (V) - 269,709 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 941,874 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
Cambridge Trust Co initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $172.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 95,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Cambridge Trust Co initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $74.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 204,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Regions Financial Corp (RF)
Cambridge Trust Co initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $19.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 284,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Cambridge Trust Co initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 187,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH)
Cambridge Trust Co initiated holding in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.92 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $64.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,666 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Cambridge Trust Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)
Cambridge Trust Co added to a holding in Levi Strauss & Co by 448.36%. The purchase prices were between $23.69 and $30.48, with an estimated average price of $27.36. The stock is now traded at around $27.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 330,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)
Cambridge Trust Co added to a holding in Cambridge Bancorp by 63.94%. The purchase prices were between $82 and $88.02, with an estimated average price of $85.33. The stock is now traded at around $83.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 168,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Cambridge Trust Co added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 680.00%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $446.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: State Street Corporation (STT)
Cambridge Trust Co added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 55.60%. The purchase prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $87.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HP Inc (HPQ)
Cambridge Trust Co added to a holding in HP Inc by 130.32%. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Cambridge Trust Co added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Cambridge Trust Co sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Cambridge Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Cambridge Trust Co sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $35.67 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.36.Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Cambridge Trust Co sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)
Cambridge Trust Co sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47.Sold Out: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
Cambridge Trust Co sold out a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $122.59 and $133.42, with an estimated average price of $130.03.
