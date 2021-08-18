Cambridge Trust Co Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Rio Tinto PLC, Levi Strauss, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Citrix Systems Inc

New Purchases: BABA, RIO, RF, PDBC, ERTH, KEYS, XLE, VUG, SBIO, NULV, EWJ, OGN, NTLA, HPE, BA, BX, MQY, NVDA, DKS, CMI, GGN,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Rio Tinto PLC, Levi Strauss, Regions Financial Corp, Cambridge Bancorp, sells iShares Gold Trust, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Citrix Systems Inc, First Republic Bank, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cambridge Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Cambridge Trust Co owns 273 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 946,684 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 463,313 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,202 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% Visa Inc (V) - 269,709 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 941,874 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%

Cambridge Trust Co initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $172.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 95,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambridge Trust Co initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $74.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 204,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambridge Trust Co initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $19.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 284,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambridge Trust Co initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 187,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambridge Trust Co initiated holding in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.92 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $64.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,666 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambridge Trust Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambridge Trust Co added to a holding in Levi Strauss & Co by 448.36%. The purchase prices were between $23.69 and $30.48, with an estimated average price of $27.36. The stock is now traded at around $27.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 330,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambridge Trust Co added to a holding in Cambridge Bancorp by 63.94%. The purchase prices were between $82 and $88.02, with an estimated average price of $85.33. The stock is now traded at around $83.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 168,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambridge Trust Co added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 680.00%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $446.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambridge Trust Co added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 55.60%. The purchase prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $87.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambridge Trust Co added to a holding in HP Inc by 130.32%. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambridge Trust Co added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambridge Trust Co sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

Cambridge Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Cambridge Trust Co sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $35.67 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.36.

Cambridge Trust Co sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61.

Cambridge Trust Co sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47.

Cambridge Trust Co sold out a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $122.59 and $133.42, with an estimated average price of $130.03.