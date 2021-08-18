Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Buys Regal Beloit Corp, Vertiv Holdings Co, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells IHS Markit, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Selective Insurance Group Inc

- New Purchases: RBC,
- Added Positions: VRT, BSV, VNT, DCI, NDSN, ACIW, AIZ, GGG, AMZN, MU, VGSH, CAT, KAI,
- Reduced Positions: INFO, WAB, SIGI, HOMB, GNRC, DHR, AME, CNI, LSTR, TMO, USB, VCSH, JPM, ADP, VZ, DIS, ABBV, NVT, TROW, PFE, PG, MSFT, AMGN, JNJ, HD, ETN, COST, AXP, PEP, RSP, QQQ, BIV, BAC, CVX, CL, WFC, WMT, XOM, RTX, MCD, RY, ROST, PNC, ADBE,
- Sold Out: T, NVDA,
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 292,623 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
- AMETEK Inc (AME) - 510,995 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
- IDEX Corp (IEX) - 289,806 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
- Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 145,497 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.95%
- Amphenol Corp (APH) - 860,514 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc initiated holding in Regal Beloit Corp. The purchase prices were between $125.86 and $150.82, with an estimated average price of $141.25. The stock is now traded at around $150.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 162,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 40.78%. The purchase prices were between $20 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $23.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 781,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.87%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 164,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 27.14%. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 533,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 22.78%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3201.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 105 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58.
