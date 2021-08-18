Highland Capital Management LP Buys Vistra Corp, Sells Castle Biosciences Inc, Avaya Holdings Corp, Arch Resources Inc

For the details of Highland Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highland+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Highland Capital Management LP
- Vistra Corp (VST) - 2,086,055 shares, 99.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 836.04%
- Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) - 20,018 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 83.75%
- Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) - 36 shares, 0.01% of the total portfolio.
- Arch Resources Inc (ARCH) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Highland Capital Management LP added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 836.04%. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 88.52%. The holding were 2,086,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL)
Highland Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $50.07 and $76.78, with an estimated average price of $66.07.Sold Out: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)
Highland Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $25.88 and $30.4, with an estimated average price of $28.15.Sold Out: Arch Resources Inc (ARCH)
Highland Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Arch Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $41.6 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $52.
