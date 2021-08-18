Highland Capital Management LP Buys Vistra Corp, Sells Castle Biosciences Inc, Avaya Holdings Corp, Arch Resources Inc

Added Positions: VST,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vistra Corp, sells Castle Biosciences Inc, Avaya Holdings Corp, Arch Resources Inc, Warrior Met Coal Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highland Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Highland Capital Management LP owns 3 stocks with a total value of $39 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vistra Corp (VST) - 2,086,055 shares, 99.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 836.04% Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) - 20,018 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 83.75% Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) - 36 shares, 0.01% of the total portfolio. Arch Resources Inc (ARCH) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Highland Capital Management LP added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 836.04%. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 88.52%. The holding were 2,086,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highland Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $50.07 and $76.78, with an estimated average price of $66.07.

Highland Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $25.88 and $30.4, with an estimated average price of $28.15.

Highland Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Arch Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $41.6 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $52.