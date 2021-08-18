Wind River Trust Co Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

Added Positions: IEFA,

IEFA, Reduced Positions: VT, ACWI, VEA, VTI, SPY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wind River Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Wind River Trust Co owns 10 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wind River Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wind+river+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 623,983 shares, 23.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.93% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 997,281 shares, 18.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.26% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 272,599 shares, 15.74% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 140,979 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 62,560 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%

Wind River Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 29,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.