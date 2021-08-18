Wind River Trust Co Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

Investment company Wind River Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wind River Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Wind River Trust Co owns 10 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 623,983 shares, 23.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.93%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 997,281 shares, 18.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.26%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 272,599 shares, 15.74% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 140,979 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 62,560 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
Wind River Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 29,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.
