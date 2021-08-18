Logo
Polygon Management Ltd. Buys Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ping Identity Holding Corp, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Sells , KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Grand Cayman, E9, based Investment company Polygon Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ping Identity Holding Corp, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, The GEO Group Inc, sells , KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Colfax Corp, Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polygon Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Polygon Management Ltd. owns 150 stocks with a total value of $392 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Polygon Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/polygon+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Polygon Management Ltd.
  1. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK) - 1,346,933 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.53%
  2. Ballys Corp (BALY) - 350,000 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.09%
  3. Autolus Therapeutics PLC (AUTL) - 2,500,000 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%
  4. Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING) - 500,000 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC) - 1,074,802 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING)

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.59 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $23.53. The stock is now traded at around $23.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC)

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 1,074,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV)

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 1,067,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The GEO Group Inc (GEO)

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in The GEO Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.32. The stock is now traded at around $8.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BYTE Acquisition Corp (BYTS)

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in BYTE Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I B (WPCB)

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I B. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 747,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)

Polygon Management Ltd. added to a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 128.53%. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $18.64, with an estimated average price of $17.07. The stock is now traded at around $16.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 1,346,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc (GOL)

Polygon Management Ltd. added to a holding in Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc by 110.51%. The purchase prices were between $7.6 and $10.93, with an estimated average price of $9.3. The stock is now traded at around $6.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 362,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Precigen Inc (PGEN)

Polygon Management Ltd. added to a holding in Precigen Inc by 228.13%. The purchase prices were between $6.24 and $8.22, with an estimated average price of $6.98. The stock is now traded at around $5.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 171,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)

Polygon Management Ltd. added to a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp by 51.71%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 146,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF)

Polygon Management Ltd. added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 100.42%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 99,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SVF Investment Corp (SVFA)

Polygon Management Ltd. added to a holding in SVF Investment Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (TLND)

Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Sold Out: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.U)

Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.06.

Sold Out: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV.U)

Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

Sold Out: Colfax Corp (CFXA)

Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Colfax Corp. The sale prices were between $170.02 and $190.11, with an estimated average price of $181.94.

Sold Out: Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II (VGII.U)

Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Sold Out: Peridot Acquisition Corp II (PDOT.U)

Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Peridot Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of Polygon Management Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Polygon Management Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Polygon Management Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Polygon Management Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Polygon Management Ltd. keeps buying
