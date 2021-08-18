Polygon Management Ltd. Buys Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ping Identity Holding Corp, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Sells , KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV

Grand Cayman, E9, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ping Identity Holding Corp, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, The GEO Group Inc, sells , KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Colfax Corp, Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polygon Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Polygon Management Ltd. owns 150 stocks with a total value of $392 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK) - 1,346,933 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.53% Ballys Corp (BALY) - 350,000 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.09% Autolus Therapeutics PLC (AUTL) - 2,500,000 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64% Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING) - 500,000 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. New Position KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC) - 1,074,802 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. New Position

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.59 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $23.53. The stock is now traded at around $23.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 1,074,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 1,067,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in The GEO Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.32. The stock is now traded at around $8.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in BYTE Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I B. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 747,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polygon Management Ltd. added to a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 128.53%. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $18.64, with an estimated average price of $17.07. The stock is now traded at around $16.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 1,346,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polygon Management Ltd. added to a holding in Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc by 110.51%. The purchase prices were between $7.6 and $10.93, with an estimated average price of $9.3. The stock is now traded at around $6.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 362,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polygon Management Ltd. added to a holding in Precigen Inc by 228.13%. The purchase prices were between $6.24 and $8.22, with an estimated average price of $6.98. The stock is now traded at around $5.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 171,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polygon Management Ltd. added to a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp by 51.71%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 146,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polygon Management Ltd. added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 100.42%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 99,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polygon Management Ltd. added to a holding in SVF Investment Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.06.

Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Colfax Corp. The sale prices were between $170.02 and $190.11, with an estimated average price of $181.94.

Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Peridot Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.98.