Polygon Management Ltd. Buys Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ping Identity Holding Corp, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Sells , KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV

- New Purchases: PING, KAHC, FVIV, GEO, BYTS, WPCB, VGII, AAQC, GIG, PDOT, ROSS, LGV, TSPQ, PFDR, GSEV, TPGS, ACQR, HERA, AGGR, SBII, SPKB, DHBC, YTPG, TCVA, TIOA, ASZ, PSPC.U, GTPB, CHAA, LCA, LCA, TWNI, NGCA, SMIHU, TBSA, GSQB.U, ARTAU, AUS, WPCA, TWLV, HCNEU, FPAC, FPAC, VLAT, GIIX, CVII, CPARU, KGC, CGAU, RTPY, LGAC, APGB, GMII, GTPA, SLAM, TCAC, JWSM, SPAQ, SPAQ, PANA, DGNS, SENS, NVSA, LOKB, CPUH, STPC, MSDA, HCIC, DCRN, PIPP, ATMR, ENNV, DHHC,
- Added Positions: TAK, BALY, GOL, PGEN, CRHC, IPOF, SVFA, CONX, FVT, AUTL, RTP, BLUA, IPOD, BTWN, BTNB, CCV,
- Reduced Positions: HL,
- Sold Out: TLND, KAHC.U, FVIV.U, CFXA, VGII.U, PDOT.U, LGV.U, WPCB.U, TSPQ.U, PFDRU, ACQRU, HERAU, GSEVU, AGGRU, ASZ.U, DHBCU, GTPBU, CHAA.U, LCAHU, LCAHU, TWNI.U, TBSAU, AUS.U, TWLVU, WPCA.U, GIIXU, CVII.U, RTPYU, SSRM, GIGGU, TCACU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, GTPAU, LGACU, OSH, JWSM.U, GMIIU, NVSAU, APGB.U, SLAMU, BLUA.U, ATMR.U, DCRNU,
For the details of Polygon Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/polygon+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Polygon Management Ltd.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK) - 1,346,933 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.53%
- Ballys Corp (BALY) - 350,000 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.09%
- Autolus Therapeutics PLC (AUTL) - 2,500,000 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%
- Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING) - 500,000 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
- KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC) - 1,074,802 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.59 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $23.53. The stock is now traded at around $23.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC)
Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 1,074,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV)
Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 1,067,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The GEO Group Inc (GEO)
Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in The GEO Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.32. The stock is now traded at around $8.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BYTE Acquisition Corp (BYTS)
Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in BYTE Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I B (WPCB)
Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I B. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 747,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)
Polygon Management Ltd. added to a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 128.53%. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $18.64, with an estimated average price of $17.07. The stock is now traded at around $16.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 1,346,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc (GOL)
Polygon Management Ltd. added to a holding in Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc by 110.51%. The purchase prices were between $7.6 and $10.93, with an estimated average price of $9.3. The stock is now traded at around $6.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 362,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Precigen Inc (PGEN)
Polygon Management Ltd. added to a holding in Precigen Inc by 228.13%. The purchase prices were between $6.24 and $8.22, with an estimated average price of $6.98. The stock is now traded at around $5.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 171,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)
Polygon Management Ltd. added to a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp by 51.71%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 146,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF)
Polygon Management Ltd. added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 100.42%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 99,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SVF Investment Corp (SVFA)
Polygon Management Ltd. added to a holding in SVF Investment Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (TLND)
Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.Sold Out: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.U)
Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.06.Sold Out: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV.U)
Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.01.Sold Out: Colfax Corp (CFXA)
Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Colfax Corp. The sale prices were between $170.02 and $190.11, with an estimated average price of $181.94.Sold Out: Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II (VGII.U)
Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.02.Sold Out: Peridot Acquisition Corp II (PDOT.U)
Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Peridot Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.98.
