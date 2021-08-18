Logo
Hbk Investments L P Buys , S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Sells , Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company Hbk Investments L P (Current Portfolio) buys , S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Facebook Inc, sells , Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, J2 Global Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hbk Investments L P. As of 2021Q2, Hbk Investments L P owns 505 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HBK INVESTMENTS L P's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hbk+investments+l+p/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HBK INVESTMENTS L P
  1. (PRAH) - 3,176,454 shares, 18.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 902,983 shares, 13.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 941.98%
  3. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 282,223 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
  4. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) - 885,773 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1165.39%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 83,092 shares, 1.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 228.62%
New Purchase: (PRAH)

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.63%. The holding were 3,176,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 434,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.47 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $82.22. The stock is now traded at around $78.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 206,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNG)

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV)

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Ltd (LEGA)

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,257,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 941.98%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $439.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.41%. The holding were 902,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc by 1165.39%. The purchase prices were between $8.62 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $36.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 885,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 228.62%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 83,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Compute Health Acquisition Corp (CPUH)

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp by 216.17%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,185,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 262.43%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 148,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 642.76%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $360.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (TLND)

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Sold Out: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46.

Sold Out: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV.U)

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

Sold Out: J2 Global Inc (JCOM)

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in J2 Global Inc. The sale prices were between $117.7 and $138.84, with an estimated average price of $126.15.

Sold Out: Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ)

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Sold Out: Gores Technology Partners II Inc (GTPBU)

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Gores Technology Partners II Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of HBK INVESTMENTS L P.

