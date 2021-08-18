Hbk Investments L P Buys , S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Sells , Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV

- New Purchases: PRAH, ARKF, ARKQ, SRNG, FVIV, PRSR, LEGA, GGPI, ATHN, APP, EPHY, HERA, PLMI, EQD, GTPB, HIII, ROSS, AMZN, RMGB, GNAC, SLAC, PFDR, SCLE, JOFF, SKYAU, MSDA, NOAC, PCPC, CTAQ, FCAX, APGB, FSRX, GSEV, LIII, ANZU, TRCA, ACQR, CLAA, DTOC, SCAQ, BGSX, KAHC, BYTS, VGII, NGAC, PV, DOCN, TSIB, FA, SBII, ACTD, CBAH, KLAQ, SWIM, NGCA, PIAI, WOOF, TACA, LHC, SHAC, CPTK, SPAQ, SPAQ, YTPG, GIIX, ASZ, NDAC, DHBC, JUGGU, PING, MOTN, HAAC, GLBE, TASK, LUXA, RAAC, CRU, KRNL, CRSR, HCNEU, GTPA, RONI.U, LZ, GMBT, GHAC, XPDI, LGAC, RXRA, AGGR, LCAA, STRE, INTA, POW, FINM, ANAC, CLVT, SCOA, DV, CPARU, PSPC.U, ADBE, NCNO, IIII, IVAN, GPAC, DLCA, ENNV, SCOB, KAII, KIII, FRSG, PDOT, SPKB, FWAC, DNAD, DNAB, DNAC, DNAA, FTVIU, PIPP, FSSI, RXRX, LYV, PHIC, GSAQ, NAAC, GSQD, CVII, FACA, SLAM, AUS, CXM, C, DAL, CAS, TPGS, SPGS, JCIC, SSAA, PRPC, ATMR, COLI, MACC, FRXB, ZETA, IWM, PEP, TVAC, ALKT, AMPI, RTPY, WKME, NMG, OSW, BOWX, PAQC, ITQ, EJFA, LITTU, DIDI, GS, XPO, EPWR, HCII, PATH, VELO, FTAA, CNVY, MMM, VACQ, HYAC, HYAC, BLDE, S, S, UNH, AAL, EGLX, AZEK, DMYI, HCIC, KURI, MCW, OXY, PFE, UAL, CWK, OHPA, MQ, CVS, XOM, MCD, NVDA, NEM, NSTB, SMWB, LFST, MF, OPCH, CAKE, INTC, LUV, PM, COR, GM, FRON, DIBS, CNC, FFIV, MRO, PRLB, NEP, NIU, JAMF, JAMF, AHAC, CHFW, APR, AEAC, COIN, YOU,
- Added Positions: SPY, AMC, FB, CPUH, MA, UBER, JWSM, ACIC, CENH, RMGC, TBCP, BLTS, ENPC, HHLA, WFC, HTPA, SDAC, ACII, AAC, MS, SPOT, HD, SPNV, EXPE, TDOC, PINS, TMAC, NRAC, ROT, JPM, MRK, NSH, NSH, HLAH, THMA, TWOU, AKIC, RTPZ, PDD, SNPR, TREE, CAT, EXAS, WDAY, TTD, CRSP, ROKU, BEKE, BIDU, HZON, TLGA, LVS, CSTA, CLIM, NGAB, SWBK,
- Reduced Positions: WPF, DBX, V, BAC, FWAA, SE, PSTH, SEAH, Z, JD, LESL, TWLO, SPLK, FCAC, TSM, DGNR, PACE, TEAM,
- Sold Out: TLND, SRNGU, FVIV.U, JCOM, AACQ, GTPBU, MSDAU, PFDRU, APGB.U, FSRXU, GSEVU, ANZUU, ACQRU, KAHC.U, LIII.U, CLAA.U, DTOCU, TSIBU, HIIIU, HERAU, ACTDU, FAII, T, GIIXU, SLAC.U, DHBCU, VRM, ARKK, MANU, HEC, JWSM.U, NDACU, LGACU, ASZ.U, GTPAU, RXRAU, COST, TBCPU, CENHU, SCPE, OSH, RMGCU, SPT, EFR, PDAC, VGAC, ENNVU, ATAC, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, SCOBU, ANAC.U, FRSGU, PDOT.U, CPUH.U, ACAC, CVII.U, FACA.U, AUS.U, VIAC, SLAMU, MO, VSPR, SCLEU, DOCU, SDACU, SPGS.U, COLIU, FRXB.U, CSCO, SQ, THBR, OSCR, SIVB, SHOP, VZ, SEDG, AAC.U, ACII.U, AMPI.U, RTPYU, SKLZ, EJFAU, BA, ARKW, LDI, PAYA, FTAAU, VELOU, MELI, FIII, ITRI, PYPL, LUMN, PGEN, SNAP, ATMR.U, SNII.U, HYACU, HYACU, IBM, NFLX, TMAC.U, KURIU, DMYQ.U, SBUX, EFF, JELD, ZM, TBA, NRACU, OHPAU, EFT, PRPC.U, HHLA.U, INTU, NVTA, RPD, PD, U, CVX, ILMN, GWRE, TWTR, EVBG, KO, NKE, THMAU, STZ, BILL, SNCY, CLX, GILD, NUE, OKTA, ASPCU, ORCL, EVF, WPG, BABA, PSTG, FSLY, CRWD, PTON, PLTR, LCY,
For the details of HBK INVESTMENTS L P's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hbk+investments+l+p/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HBK INVESTMENTS L P
- (PRAH) - 3,176,454 shares, 18.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 902,983 shares, 13.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 941.98%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 282,223 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) - 885,773 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1165.39%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 83,092 shares, 1.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 228.62%
Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.63%. The holding were 3,176,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)
Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 434,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)
Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.47 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $82.22. The stock is now traded at around $78.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 206,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNG)
Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV)
Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Ltd (LEGA)
Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,257,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 941.98%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $439.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.41%. The holding were 902,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)
Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc by 1165.39%. The purchase prices were between $8.62 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $36.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 885,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 228.62%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 83,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Compute Health Acquisition Corp (CPUH)
Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp by 216.17%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,185,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 262.43%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 148,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 642.76%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $360.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (TLND)
Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.Sold Out: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)
Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46.Sold Out: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV.U)
Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.01.Sold Out: J2 Global Inc (JCOM)
Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in J2 Global Inc. The sale prices were between $117.7 and $138.84, with an estimated average price of $126.15.Sold Out: Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ)
Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $9.99.Sold Out: Gores Technology Partners II Inc (GTPBU)
Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Gores Technology Partners II Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of HBK INVESTMENTS L P. Also check out:
1. HBK INVESTMENTS L P's Undervalued Stocks
2. HBK INVESTMENTS L P's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HBK INVESTMENTS L P's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HBK INVESTMENTS L P keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment