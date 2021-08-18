Baldwin Investment Management, LLC Buys Broadcom Inc, Comcast Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, TAL Education Group

- New Purchases: AVGO, CMCSA, CCI, RSP, ETN, DUK, VIG, GMRE, CB, TJX, VIAC, HSBC, BABA, MDT, VB, GNRC, GII, SO, SCHB, TY, WPC, CRM, SJM, FDS, DOV, BHP, SCHE,
- Added Positions: SWKS, FSLR, PNC, EXAS, TER, IBM, AMZN, NEE, BMY, TMO, UNH, UNP, ACN, EPD, CVX, GM, IAC, VRTX, DGICA, YUMC, SWK, ABT, RL, XBI, NVO, MCK, LRCX, ADSK, CBT, SCHW, CSCO, TCOM, DLR, FCX, ITW, ICE, KMB, FDX, LMT, BA, APD, VWO, VEU, VEA, SCHD, IXN, UBER, ITUB, PYPL, ULTA, WDFC, CL, XPO, LLY,
- Reduced Positions: VCSH, TAL, AAPL, AZPN, CAT, FISV, LIN, DHR, INTC, MSFT, WM, AMGN, CUBI, VZ, JNJ, HD, GOOGL, MRK, PFE, NVDA, WMT, LVS, MCD, GOOG, MS, QCOM, RPM, RDS.A, SHW, DIS, TROW, TXN, VMC, CVS, ATVI, NSP, BLK, CP, XOM, BAX, J, CARR, CTVA, EVA, IQV, AXP, KKR, BX, WHR, BAC, RTX, GS, SEIC, FL, PH, PAYX, NUE, PLD, CGNX, KO, SCHF, IYY, IBB, OTIS, GILD, GSK, INFY, ALLE, VBK, GMED, ALL, STBA, EW, LDOS, XLNX, D, AON, ADP, PG, SPGI, MDLZ, DEO, TT, TGT, SYY, FIS,
- Sold Out: TAK, T, TXT, EMR, PRU, GLW, SCHZ,
For the details of Baldwin Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baldwin+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Baldwin Investment Management, LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 574 shares, 41.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,706 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,065 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 52,682 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 10,321 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $468.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 9,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 47,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $194.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $166.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $106.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 23.86%. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $175.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 139.85%. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $93.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6. The stock is now traded at around $92.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Donegal Group Inc (DGICA)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Donegal Group Inc by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $14.55 and $16.41, with an estimated average price of $15.28. The stock is now traded at around $15.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 29,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 32.31%. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $121.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 20.45%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $25.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.55 and $18.64, with an estimated average price of $17.07.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.Sold Out: Textron Inc (TXT)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Textron Inc. The sale prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46.Sold Out: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91.Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94.Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.46 and $54.41, with an estimated average price of $53.97.
Here is the complete portfolio of Baldwin Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Baldwin Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baldwin Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baldwin Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baldwin Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment