Baldwin Investment Management, LLC Buys Broadcom Inc, Comcast Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, TAL Education Group

West Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Broadcom Inc, Comcast Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Eaton Corp PLC, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, TAL Education Group, AT&T Inc, Aspen Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baldwin Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Baldwin Investment Management, LLC owns 249 stocks with a total value of $580 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 574 shares, 41.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,706 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,065 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 52,682 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 10,321 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $468.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 9,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 47,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $194.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $166.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $106.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 23.86%. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $175.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 139.85%. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $93.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6. The stock is now traded at around $92.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Donegal Group Inc by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $14.55 and $16.41, with an estimated average price of $15.28. The stock is now traded at around $15.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 29,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 32.31%. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $121.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 20.45%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $25.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.55 and $18.64, with an estimated average price of $17.07.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Textron Inc. The sale prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.46 and $54.41, with an estimated average price of $53.97.