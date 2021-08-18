Baldwin Investment Management, LLC Buys Broadcom Inc, Comcast Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, TAL Education Group

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC Buys Broadcom Inc, Comcast Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, TAL Education Group

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
West Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Baldwin Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Broadcom Inc, Comcast Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Eaton Corp PLC, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, TAL Education Group, AT&T Inc, Aspen Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baldwin Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Baldwin Investment Management, LLC owns 249 stocks with a total value of $580 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Baldwin Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baldwin+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Baldwin Investment Management, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 574 shares, 41.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,706 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,065 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 52,682 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
  5. Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 10,321 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $468.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 9,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 47,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $194.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $166.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $106.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 23.86%. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $175.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 139.85%. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $93.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6. The stock is now traded at around $92.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Donegal Group Inc (DGICA)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Donegal Group Inc by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $14.55 and $16.41, with an estimated average price of $15.28. The stock is now traded at around $15.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 29,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 32.31%. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $121.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 20.45%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $25.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.55 and $18.64, with an estimated average price of $17.07.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Sold Out: Textron Inc (TXT)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Textron Inc. The sale prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46.

Sold Out: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91.

Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94.

Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.46 and $54.41, with an estimated average price of $53.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Baldwin Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Baldwin Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baldwin Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baldwin Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baldwin Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider