Aureus Asset Management, LLC Buys American Well Corp, Brown-Forman Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Amgen Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys American Well Corp, Brown-Forman Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, Netflix Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Amgen Inc, Glaukos Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aureus Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Aureus Asset Management, LLC owns 229 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,284 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 26,366 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 219,316 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 611,732 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34% Visa Inc (V) - 240,603 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%

Aureus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $81.1, with an estimated average price of $75.99. The stock is now traded at around $68.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 88,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $430751.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 61,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $100.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 28,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $356.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $179.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in American Well Corp by 56.56%. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $14.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,456,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 32.82%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 213,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 35.51%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $521.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 47,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 374.58%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $143.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 39,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 1022.84%. The purchase prices were between $83.05 and $89.89, with an estimated average price of $86.5. The stock is now traded at around $84.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 49,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 71.68%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $177.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 49,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Glaukos Corp. The sale prices were between $73.06 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $82.01.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.3.