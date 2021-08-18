Aureus Asset Management, LLC Buys American Well Corp, Brown-Forman Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Amgen Inc

- New Purchases: BF.B, BRK.A, MO, LMT, PM, HSY, BMY, CAT, TRV, OTIS, WMG, CVX, XOP, WMT, VB, CARR, FIS, BLK, TGT, CVS, MMC, MAA, AME, LHX, FNF, BSX, CI, BC, UBSI, BSY, AIMC, PFE, NVDA, LH, MLM, A, ATO, FUL, GIS, FMC, AVY, BXS, CWST, MKSI, MELI, USMV, IWF, IEFA, BWA, TRU, ALLE, CPRT, EOG, ETN, XEL, WWW, FHN, HBAN, ASX, LII, MGRC,
- Added Positions: AMWL, PTON, NFLX, PG, CHD, JNJ, FLOT, MDLZ, MCD, PYPL, SCHW, V, AMZN, SLG, AAPL, FTV, AWK, WCN, MSFT, SPGI, LDOS, FB, ADP, HD, BAH, CHTR, BABA, CRM, AXP, AMT, ORLY, HQY, WAB, RTX, TMO, ITGR, PNC, RMAX, SHW, CME, GOOGL, UNH, DIS, BKNG, KO, BX, VONV, JPM, AVGO, ABT, BR, TXN, AMP, CSCO, EEM, SYK, STE, GOOG, UNP, ADBE, GLPI, CMCSA, VAC, WMB, CDW, MRK, MMM, VO, VIG, ACN, BIV, SBUX, AEP, AMAT, BDX, TSLA, INFO, COST, SAIC,
- Reduced Positions: MTD, VZ, AMGN, DHR, XOM, SPY, LOW, STT, SLB, VXUS, IAU, BSV, TSM, PAYX, TT, IDXX, CHRW, BRK.B, ASML, INTC, NEE, SITE, IEMG, VWO, CB,
- Sold Out: VYM, GKOS, ATVI, ADSK, DE, HDB, IBKR, SCHF, BBVA,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,284 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 26,366 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 219,316 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47%
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 611,732 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
- Visa Inc (V) - 240,603 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%
Aureus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $81.1, with an estimated average price of $75.99. The stock is now traded at around $68.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 88,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Aureus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $430751.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Aureus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 61,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Aureus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $100.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 28,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Aureus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $356.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Aureus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $179.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Well Corp (AMWL)
Aureus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in American Well Corp by 56.56%. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $14.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,456,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Aureus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 32.82%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 213,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Aureus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 35.51%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $521.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 47,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Aureus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 374.58%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $143.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 39,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)
Aureus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 1022.84%. The purchase prices were between $83.05 and $89.89, with an estimated average price of $86.5. The stock is now traded at around $84.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 49,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Aureus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 71.68%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $177.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 49,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Aureus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26.Sold Out: Glaukos Corp (GKOS)
Aureus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Glaukos Corp. The sale prices were between $73.06 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $82.01.Sold Out: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Aureus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Aureus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13.Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)
Aureus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.Sold Out: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)
Aureus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.3.
