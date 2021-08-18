Logo
Aureus Asset Management, LLC Buys American Well Corp, Brown-Forman Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Amgen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Aureus Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys American Well Corp, Brown-Forman Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, Netflix Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Amgen Inc, Glaukos Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aureus Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Aureus Asset Management, LLC owns 229 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aureus Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aureus+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aureus Asset Management, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,284 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 26,366 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 219,316 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47%
  4. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 611,732 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 240,603 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%
New Purchase: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)

Aureus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $81.1, with an estimated average price of $75.99. The stock is now traded at around $68.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 88,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Aureus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $430751.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Aureus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 61,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Aureus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $100.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 28,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Aureus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $356.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Aureus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $179.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Well Corp (AMWL)

Aureus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in American Well Corp by 56.56%. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $14.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,456,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Aureus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 32.82%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 213,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Aureus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 35.51%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $521.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 47,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Aureus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 374.58%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $143.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 39,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Aureus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 1022.84%. The purchase prices were between $83.05 and $89.89, with an estimated average price of $86.5. The stock is now traded at around $84.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 49,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Aureus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 71.68%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $177.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 49,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Aureus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26.

Sold Out: Glaukos Corp (GKOS)

Aureus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Glaukos Corp. The sale prices were between $73.06 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $82.01.

Sold Out: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

Aureus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Aureus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13.

Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)

Aureus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.

Sold Out: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)

Aureus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aureus Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Aureus Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aureus Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aureus Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aureus Asset Management, LLC keeps buying

