Wetherby Asset Management Inc Buys Penumbra Inc, Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Liberty Broadband Corp

- New Purchases: MDLA, ESGU, INBX, SON, COWN, CNXC, EWJ, SUSA, IEUR, ESGE, EWC, ESGD, FLOT, ENTG, WAL, CHGX, CRL, HALO, MAC, SKT, UGI, WCN, EEMD, VGT, VSGX, ARCC, CLH, OPRX, KYN, CHW, SZC, RARE, FIVN, CTLT, VMEO, DFAS, DFUS, FNDX, IBB, IUSG, LVHD, PRF, SPDV, XLE, Y, BRO, CBT, CGNX, NNN, INGR, GGG, HXL, CEQP, IRM, MKL, NEWT, NI, SAVA, SEE, STE, SNX, TECH, WWD, CHI, KAR, FAF, BWXT, APO, ACRE, LDP, DSL, REXR, CCD, UNIT, BPMC, RUN, BSY, IMNM, ATNF, RBLX, OGN, DBEF, DFAT, DMDV, EPP, IWD, KWEB, SCHA, SGOL, TBT, ALNY, NLY, APA, AJG, LUMN, DVA, DPZ, EPR, EQR, FHN, ASR, HEI, HELE, HT, LECO, MPWR, NFG, NOV, PSEC, PB, RJF, REG, SIVB, WST, HQH, USA, IGR, MCN, GLO, EOD, BX, MELI, IHD, STAG, HZNP, ZNGA, BGB, PRTA, SBSW, MIE, HUBS, TTD, JHG, ZS, CPLG, GBIO, NUVB, ACWV, ARKG, CRBN, IGSB, IAU, STIP, VCSH, FAX, TLMD,
- Added Positions: PEN, AAPL, SPY, AMZN, MSFT, FB, VOO, VT, IWV, BRK.B, IWR, ACN, GOOG, GOOGL, TDOC, GPN, JNJ, TSLA, IWF, EFA, CMC, SBUX, DHR, TEL, CLX, GILD, HD, JPM, MSI, PYPL, BSV, NVDA, GL, WDAY, SHOP, IEMG, IJH, VEA, CVX, CSCO, FMC, RTX, VZ, DVY, MMM, ADBE, APD, AMT, AME, AMGN, APH, BAC, CBRE, COST, DXCM, HON, HBAN, INTC, MDT, NFLX, PEP, QCOM, SYK, SNPS, UL, UNP, UPS, V, BABA, DIA, IWM, XLF, AMAT, BBY, CVS, SCHW, CCEP, CL, CCI, DLTR, EPD, HSIC, HPQ, LKQ, LOW, PNC, PFE, BKNG, RELX, SAP, CRM, STT, NLOK, TGT, TXN, UNH, WMT, WFC, MA, TAK, AVGO, ABBV, EEM, IJR, VB, CB, ASML, ABT, AMD, A, ALGN, AXP, ADP, BIDU, BLK, BA, BDN, BMY, CAT, CME, CHT, CHD, CI, C, CAG, COP, CPRT, GLW, DE, DLR, DD, DUK, ETN, LLY, ENB, EQIX, EL, XOM, GIS, GS, HSBC, IBM, IEX, ILMN, INFY, TT, ICE, INTU, ISRG, KLAC, MDLZ, KR, LRCX, MAS, MCD, SPGI, MRK, MAA, MCO, NKE, NOK, NSC, OMC, OKE, ORCL, PHG, PGR, PRU, PSA, REGN, ROST, SPG, SONY, SYY, TJX, TSM, TEF, TMO, VNO, WPP, WBA, EBAY, CMG, RQI, III, LULU, KDP, VRSK, DG, GM, KMI, XYL, NOW, PANW, ZTS, IQV, HLT, NEP, KEYS, ETSY, NVCR, HPE, PDD, MRNA, DOW, CRWD, ACWI, AGG, IEFA, IVV, MDY, QQQ, VO, VOE, ABB, AES, PLD, AAP, ASX, AEG, AFL, AKAM, ALK, ARE, MO, HES, AEE, AMX, AEP, ABC, AU, ANSS, ATR, WTRG, ACGL, AZPN, AIZ, AZN, ADSK, AVB, AVY, TFC, BCE, BP, BBD, ITUB, SAN, BMO, BK, BNS, BCS, SAM, BSX, BF.B, BG, CAE, GIB, CRH, CCJ, CM, CNI, CNQ, CAJ, COF, CE, CNP, CERN, CHKP, LNG, LFC, SNP, CTAS, CTXS, KO, CTSH, VALE, ABEV, STZ, COO, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DB, DEO, DOV, RDY, E, EOG, EMN, ECL, EW, EMR, ENIA, EFX, EXPD, FICO, FDX, FITB, FISV, F, FCX, FMS, GD, GSK, GFI, HAIN, HAL, MNST, LHX, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HSY, HOLX, HST, INFO, IDXX, ITW, IMO, IHG, IFF, IP, IPG, J, JCI, KB, LVS, LEN, LNC, LYG, LOGI, MGM, MGA, MAR, MLM, MRVL, MXIM, MET, MTD, MCHP, MU, MT, TAP, MS, NICE, NRG, NDAQ, NGG, NTES, NTAP, NTRS, NOC, NVO, NUE, OXY, ODFL, OTEX, TLK, PPG, PAYX, PSO, PBR, PXD, PKX, LIN, PFG, PHM, DGX, RF, BB, RIO, RCI, RY, RCL, STM, SLB, STX, SGEN, SRE, SJR, SHW, WPM, SNN, LUV, SWK, EQNR, STLD, SUI, SLF, SU, TROW, VIV, TDY, TS, TRI, TD, TTE, TM, TSCO, TRP, TSN, UBS, URI, UNM, VFC, VLO, VTR, VMC, GWW, WM, WY, WMB, WLTW, WIT, XEL, YUM, FTS, SMFG, ET, SHG, DNP, QRTEA, TECK, MFG, FSLR, BR, DFS, AWK, MSCI, NWG, FNV, PM, STLA, BUD, FTNT, CHTR, NXPI, TRGP, HCA, MOS, MPC, APTV, PSX, NRZ, CDW, CNHI, VEEV, TWTR, SYF, QSR, TEAM, BGNE, TWLO, YUMC, OKTA, BKR, ZLAB, VICI, DBX, SPOT, BILI, NIO, DELL, PINS, CTVA, ADPT, CARR, OTIS, IAC, ACWX, IHI, SCZ, SDY, TIP, TOTL, VIG, VOT, VTV, VXF, VYM, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: VEU, VWO, LBRDK, LSXMA, EXPE, LBTYK, UBER, LBRDA, LSXMK, SNAP, DIS, FWONK, SQ, KKR, BRK.A, TDG, W, T, ALXN, CSGP, LBTYA, SWKS, ANTM, MDB, LEVI, BDX, BTI, CMCSA, OVV, HRL, MTCH, JLL, ES, PH, ROK, SNY, VRTX, DISCK, EC, LYB, EPAM, FWONA, BURL, ATHM, GDS, IWB, JPST, ABMD, ATVI, AEM, DOX, ARW, BHP, BBVA, BIIB, VIAC, CMS, KMX, CAH, CX, FIS, XEC, ELP, SID, SBS, DXC, ED, CS, DHI, DAR, DVN, EIX, EA, ETR, EQT, FFIV, FAST, ORAN, SVC, HUM, K, KGC, KEP, LH, LII, MKTX, MMC, MEOH, MUR, VTRS, NEM, NUAN, IX, BRFS, PHI, PUK, PEG, QGEN, PWR, RRC, RSG, ROP, RDS.A, SSL, SCCO, JOE, TTWO, TTM, TER, TKC, USB, UGP, VRSN, WSM, WEC, XLNX, HEI.A, SUZ, SQM, DAL, CLR, MYRG, DBRG, GMAB, TAL, VIPS, YY, VEDL, RNG, QUOT, WB, JD, AVAL, KHC, ENIC, FTV, ZTO, IR, ROKU, DOCU, ETRN, TME, ALC, ZM, BOND, GLD, SCHB,
- Sold Out: GE, MBB, STAY, LMBS, QRVO, SSNC, BND, GH, ARGX, CG, CIB, VAR, RGEN, ESLT, CPB, BHC, FTI, LXP,
These are the top 5 holdings of WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 669,548 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.66%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 378,111 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 216,692 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.07%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,496 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.81%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 85,972 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.65%
Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Medallia Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.86 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $28.68. The stock is now traded at around $33.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 185,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $100.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 43,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Inhibrx Inc (INBX)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Inhibrx Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $27.52, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $29.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 137,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sonoco Products Co (SON)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Sonoco Products Co. The purchase prices were between $63.3 and $69.28, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 52,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cowen Inc (COWN)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Cowen Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.15 and $43.67, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 69,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $147.6 and $160.8, with an estimated average price of $153.7. The stock is now traded at around $163.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Penumbra Inc (PEN)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Penumbra Inc by 406.35%. The purchase prices were between $235 and $310.7, with an estimated average price of $272.54. The stock is now traded at around $254.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 101,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.66%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 669,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 68.65%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $439.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 85,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 41.81%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3201.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 13,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 81,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 156.38%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1.Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $165.35 and $199.54, with an estimated average price of $184.53.Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83.Sold Out: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37.
