Wetherby Asset Management Inc Buys Penumbra Inc, Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Liberty Broadband Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Wetherby Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Penumbra Inc, Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Medallia Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Liberty Broadband Corp, Liberty SiriusXM Group, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Wetherby Asset Management Inc owns 928 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wetherby+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 669,548 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.66%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 378,111 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 216,692 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.07%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,496 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.81%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 85,972 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.65%
New Purchase: Medallia Inc (MDLA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Medallia Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.86 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $28.68. The stock is now traded at around $33.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 185,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $100.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 43,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Inhibrx Inc (INBX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Inhibrx Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $27.52, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $29.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 137,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sonoco Products Co (SON)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Sonoco Products Co. The purchase prices were between $63.3 and $69.28, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 52,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cowen Inc (COWN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Cowen Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.15 and $43.67, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 69,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $147.6 and $160.8, with an estimated average price of $153.7. The stock is now traded at around $163.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Penumbra Inc (PEN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Penumbra Inc by 406.35%. The purchase prices were between $235 and $310.7, with an estimated average price of $272.54. The stock is now traded at around $254.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 101,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.66%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 669,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 68.65%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $439.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 85,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 41.81%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3201.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 13,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 81,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 156.38%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1.

Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $165.35 and $199.54, with an estimated average price of $184.53.

Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83.

Sold Out: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
