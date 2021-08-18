Wetherby Asset Management Inc Buys Penumbra Inc, Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Liberty Broadband Corp

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Penumbra Inc, Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Medallia Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Liberty Broadband Corp, Liberty SiriusXM Group, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Wetherby Asset Management Inc owns 928 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 669,548 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.66% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 378,111 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 216,692 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.07% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,496 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.81% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 85,972 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.65%

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Medallia Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.86 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $28.68. The stock is now traded at around $33.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 185,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $100.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 43,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Inhibrx Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $27.52, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $29.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 137,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Sonoco Products Co. The purchase prices were between $63.3 and $69.28, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 52,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Cowen Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.15 and $43.67, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 69,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $147.6 and $160.8, with an estimated average price of $153.7. The stock is now traded at around $163.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Penumbra Inc by 406.35%. The purchase prices were between $235 and $310.7, with an estimated average price of $272.54. The stock is now traded at around $254.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 101,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.66%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 669,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 68.65%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $439.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 85,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 41.81%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3201.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 13,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 81,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 156.38%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $165.35 and $199.54, with an estimated average price of $184.53.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37.