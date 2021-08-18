Gobi Capital LLC Buys Gobi Acquisition Corp, Karooooo, Sells Visa Inc, Sea, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp

- New Purchases: GOBI, KARO,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, CPRT,
- Reduced Positions: SE, CACC, TEAM,
- Sold Out: V, DGNR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Gobi Capital LLC
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,087,941 shares, 22.78% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 135,192 shares, 20.40% of the total portfolio.
- Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 587,803 shares, 16.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55%
- Copart Inc (CPRT) - 935,916 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
- CDW Corp (CDW) - 695,521 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio.
Gobi Capital LLC initiated holding in Gobi Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Karooooo Ltd (KARO)
Gobi Capital LLC initiated holding in Karooooo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.01 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $34.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Gobi Capital LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.Sold Out: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (DGNR)
Gobi Capital LLC sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.09.
