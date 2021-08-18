Gobi Capital LLC Buys Gobi Acquisition Corp, Karooooo, Sells Visa Inc, Sea, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp

New Purchases: GOBI, KARO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Gobi Acquisition Corp, Karooooo, sells Visa Inc, Sea, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gobi Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, Gobi Capital LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,087,941 shares, 22.78% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 135,192 shares, 20.40% of the total portfolio. Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 587,803 shares, 16.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55% Copart Inc (CPRT) - 935,916 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41% CDW Corp (CDW) - 695,521 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio.

Gobi Capital LLC initiated holding in Gobi Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gobi Capital LLC initiated holding in Karooooo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.01 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $34.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gobi Capital LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.

Gobi Capital LLC sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.09.