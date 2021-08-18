Mill Road Capital Management LLC Buys QuinStreet Inc, Quotient Technology Inc, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, Sells , Lifetime Brands Inc, Natures Sunshine Products Inc

- New Purchases: SP, FONR,
- Added Positions: QNST, QUOT, KRP, CNTY, SUP, GNK, NGS,
- Reduced Positions: BIG, LCUT, NATR, PFMT,
- Sold Out: CRHM,
- Big Lots Inc (BIG) - 1,433,458 shares, 31.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.49%
- Noodles & Co (NDLS) - 4,804,037 shares, 20.21% of the total portfolio.
- Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) - 1,208,503 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.94%
- Carriage Services Inc (CSV) - 397,637 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio.
- Huttig Building Products Inc (HBP) - 2,293,560 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio.
Mill Road Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SP Plus Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.59 and $35.54, with an estimated average price of $32.77. The stock is now traded at around $29.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 60,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fonar Corp (FONR)
Mill Road Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Fonar Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.58 and $19, with an estimated average price of $17.87. The stock is now traded at around $16.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 24,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: QuinStreet Inc (QNST)
Mill Road Capital Management LLC added to a holding in QuinStreet Inc by 402.37%. The purchase prices were between $17.59 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 329,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)
Mill Road Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Quotient Technology Inc by 88.02%. The purchase prices were between $10.77 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $13.41. The stock is now traded at around $7.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 432,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP)
Mill Road Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP by 43.71%. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $13.15, with an estimated average price of $11.88. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 552,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Century Casinos Inc (CNTY)
Mill Road Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Century Casinos Inc by 66.60%. The purchase prices were between $10.27 and $15.58, with an estimated average price of $13. The stock is now traded at around $12.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 329,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Superior Industries International Inc (SUP)
Mill Road Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Superior Industries International Inc by 31.40%. The purchase prices were between $4.75 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $6.84. The stock is now traded at around $7.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 613,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (GNK)
Mill Road Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd by 60.45%. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $20.01, with an estimated average price of $15.3. The stock is now traded at around $17.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 151,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (CRHM)
Mill Road Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $3.95 and $3.99, with an estimated average price of $3.97.
