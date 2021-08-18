Logo
Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Netflix Inc, Sells FTI Consulting Inc, Altria Group Inc, Honda Motor Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Orbis Allan Gray Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Netflix Inc, Sunrun Inc, Yandex NV, sells FTI Consulting Inc, Altria Group Inc, Honda Motor Co, S&P Global Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owns 66 stocks with a total value of $15.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orbis+allan+gray+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd
  1. NetEase Inc (NTES) - 18,471,776 shares, 13.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
  2. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 16,028,359 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
  3. GXO Logistics Inc (GXO) - 11,197,458 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio.
  4. Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 2,145,610 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.04%
  5. British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) - 19,312,807 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.26%
New Purchase: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.55 and $293.44, with an estimated average price of $276.6. The stock is now traded at around $258.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 410,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $4.71 and $6.54, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $5.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 13,100,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Burford Capital Ltd (BUR)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Burford Capital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,444,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Valaris Ltd (VAL)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 393,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $22.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 427,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $276.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1541.69%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3201.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 99,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 125.18%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $172.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 2,231,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 1188.37%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $521.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 560,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 16050.08%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $42.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 3,549,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Yandex NV (YNDX)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Yandex NV by 39.94%. The purchase prices were between $59.83 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $68.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 5,919,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The AES Corp (AES)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in The AES Corp by 58.56%. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4. The stock is now traded at around $23.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 12,279,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The sale prices were between $134.65 and $146.5, with an estimated average price of $140.69.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

Sold Out: Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. The sale prices were between $4.19 and $6.52, with an estimated average price of $5.25.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd. Also check out:

1. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Orbis Allan Gray Ltd keeps buying
