Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Netflix Inc, Sells FTI Consulting Inc, Altria Group Inc, Honda Motor Co

New Purchases: FLT, ITUB, BUR, VAL, TECK, AON, GPN, WSC,

Added Positions: AMZN, BABA, NFLX, RUN, YNDX, AES, BP, UNH, SPG, DAO, GLD, MSI, GOOG, TSM, GO, ORLY, ATVI, CRC, KMX,

Reduced Positions: XPO, HWM, ANTM, MGM, BTI, ARNC, DEO, AA, ABBV, FMX, SPGI, HMC, KB, VGR, MSFT, CRM, RDS.B, GLNG, DD, COF, FDX,

Sold Out: FCN, MO, BRK.B, HLX, NKE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Netflix Inc, Sunrun Inc, Yandex NV, sells FTI Consulting Inc, Altria Group Inc, Honda Motor Co, S&P Global Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owns 66 stocks with a total value of $15.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NetEase Inc (NTES) - 18,471,776 shares, 13.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 16,028,359 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% GXO Logistics Inc (GXO) - 11,197,458 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 2,145,610 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.04% British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) - 19,312,807 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.26%

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.55 and $293.44, with an estimated average price of $276.6. The stock is now traded at around $258.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 410,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $4.71 and $6.54, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $5.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 13,100,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Burford Capital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,444,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 393,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $22.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 427,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $276.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1541.69%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3201.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 99,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 125.18%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $172.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 2,231,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 1188.37%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $521.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 560,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 16050.08%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $42.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 3,549,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Yandex NV by 39.94%. The purchase prices were between $59.83 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $68.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 5,919,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in The AES Corp by 58.56%. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4. The stock is now traded at around $23.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 12,279,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The sale prices were between $134.65 and $146.5, with an estimated average price of $140.69.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. The sale prices were between $4.19 and $6.52, with an estimated average price of $5.25.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.