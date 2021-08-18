Healthcare Value Capital, LLC Buys Amryt Pharma PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, MiMedx Group Inc, Sells Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: AMYT, MDXG,
- Added Positions: BMY, MRK, AZN, ALKS, GNLN, CLVS, VYNE, GMDA,
- Sold Out: AUPH,
For the details of Healthcare Value Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,

These are the top 5 holdings of Healthcare Value Capital, LLC
- Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 75,000 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio.
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 100,000 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio.
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 100,000 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio.
- Alkermes PLC (ALKS) - 150,000 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 50,000 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
Healthcare Value Capital, LLC initiated holding in Amryt Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $12.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG)
Healthcare Value Capital, LLC initiated holding in MiMedx Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.02 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $10.82. The stock is now traded at around $12.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Healthcare Value Capital, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Healthcare Value Capital, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Healthcare Value Capital, LLC added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $59.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alkermes PLC (ALKS)
Healthcare Value Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alkermes PLC by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.68 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.15. The stock is now traded at around $29.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN)
Healthcare Value Capital, LLC added to a holding in Greenlane Holdings Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.43 and $6.2, with an estimated average price of $4.34. The stock is now traded at around $2.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA)
Healthcare Value Capital, LLC added to a holding in Gamida Cell Ltd by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.85 and $8.33, with an estimated average price of $6.93. The stock is now traded at around $4.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)
Healthcare Value Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $12.78.
Here is the complete portfolio of Healthcare Value Capital, LLC.
1. Healthcare Value Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Healthcare Value Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Healthcare Value Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Healthcare Value Capital, LLC keeps buying
