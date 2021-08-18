Healthcare Value Capital, LLC Buys Amryt Pharma PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, MiMedx Group Inc, Sells Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: AMYT, MDXG,

Woodcliff Lake, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amryt Pharma PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, MiMedx Group Inc, Merck Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, sells Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Healthcare Value Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Healthcare Value Capital, LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $50 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 75,000 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 100,000 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 100,000 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Alkermes PLC (ALKS) - 150,000 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 50,000 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC initiated holding in Amryt Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $12.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC initiated holding in MiMedx Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.02 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $10.82. The stock is now traded at around $12.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $59.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alkermes PLC by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.68 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.15. The stock is now traded at around $29.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC added to a holding in Greenlane Holdings Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.43 and $6.2, with an estimated average price of $4.34. The stock is now traded at around $2.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC added to a holding in Gamida Cell Ltd by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.85 and $8.33, with an estimated average price of $6.93. The stock is now traded at around $4.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $12.78.