Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Inotiv Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Inotiv Inc, General Electric Co, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Inotiv Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Inotiv Inc, General Electric Co, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Inotiv Inc, Alphabet Inc, Blackstone Inc, Abbott Laboratories, sells Inotiv Inc, General Electric Co, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $88 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+wealth+planning%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC
  1. WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 231,598 shares, 15.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 71,128 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.20%
  3. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 28,023 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,705 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.14%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 10,463 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
New Purchase: Inotiv Inc (NOTV)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Inotiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.9 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $24.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 16,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2708.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 98 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $111.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $123.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $537.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 409 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $28.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $103.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 71,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $190.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Ultra Technology (ROM)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Technology by 44.92%. The purchase prices were between $73.55 and $96.84, with an estimated average price of $84.87. The stock is now traded at around $102.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Inotiv Inc (BS50)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Inotiv Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $26, with an estimated average price of $20.23.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (M44)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.74 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $26.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC. Also check out:

1. Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider