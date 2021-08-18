Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Inotiv Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Inotiv Inc, General Electric Co, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: NOTV, GOOGL, BX, ABT, INTU, SPCE,
- Added Positions: VLUE, DGRW, AAPL, NVDA, ROM, IWY, IGV, SPY, ARKG, IEMG, NMZ, BRK.B, EFG, VBK, QYLD, SHYG, VBR, T, VOE, IVW, ARKK, AMZN, JPM, IHI, MA, INTC, COST, CVX, CAT,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, IGSB, BAC, WMT, DIS, GSY, XOM, IJH, VZ, IWD, PGX, IWO,
- Sold Out: BS50, GE, M44,
These are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC
- WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 231,598 shares, 15.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 71,128 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.20%
- iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 28,023 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,705 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.14%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 10,463 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Inotiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.9 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $24.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 16,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2708.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 98 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $111.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $123.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $537.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 409 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $28.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $103.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 71,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $190.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares Ultra Technology (ROM)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Technology by 44.92%. The purchase prices were between $73.55 and $96.84, with an estimated average price of $84.87. The stock is now traded at around $102.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Inotiv Inc (BS50)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Inotiv Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $26, with an estimated average price of $20.23.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (M44)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.74 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $26.84.
Here is the complete portfolio of Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC.
1. Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC keeps buying
