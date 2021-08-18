Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Inotiv Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Inotiv Inc, General Electric Co, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc

New Purchases: NOTV, GOOGL, BX, ABT, INTU, SPCE,

NOTV, GOOGL, BX, ABT, INTU, SPCE, Added Positions: VLUE, DGRW, AAPL, NVDA, ROM, IWY, IGV, SPY, ARKG, IEMG, NMZ, BRK.B, EFG, VBK, QYLD, SHYG, VBR, T, VOE, IVW, ARKK, AMZN, JPM, IHI, MA, INTC, COST, CVX, CAT,

VLUE, DGRW, AAPL, NVDA, ROM, IWY, IGV, SPY, ARKG, IEMG, NMZ, BRK.B, EFG, VBK, QYLD, SHYG, VBR, T, VOE, IVW, ARKK, AMZN, JPM, IHI, MA, INTC, COST, CVX, CAT, Reduced Positions: USMV, IGSB, BAC, WMT, DIS, GSY, XOM, IJH, VZ, IWD, PGX, IWO,

USMV, IGSB, BAC, WMT, DIS, GSY, XOM, IJH, VZ, IWD, PGX, IWO, Sold Out: BS50, GE, M44,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Inotiv Inc, Alphabet Inc, Blackstone Inc, Abbott Laboratories, sells Inotiv Inc, General Electric Co, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $88 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 231,598 shares, 15.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 71,128 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.20% iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 28,023 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,705 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.14% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 10,463 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Inotiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.9 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $24.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 16,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2708.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 98 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $111.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $123.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $537.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 409 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $28.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $103.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 71,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $190.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Technology by 44.92%. The purchase prices were between $73.55 and $96.84, with an estimated average price of $84.87. The stock is now traded at around $102.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Inotiv Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $26, with an estimated average price of $20.23.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.74 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $26.84.