Harbour Investment Management Llc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Sells Alphabet Inc, Carrier Global Corp, American Water Works Co Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Edmonds, WA, based Investment company Harbour Investment Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, The Home Depot Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Carrier Global Corp, American Water Works Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbour Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Harbour Investment Management Llc owns 80 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HARBOUR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbour+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HARBOUR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,548 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,576 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
  3. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 169,289 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  4. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 21,606 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,261 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Harbour Investment Management Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 108,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Harbour Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 7,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Harbour Investment Management Llc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $321.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Harbour Investment Management Llc initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Harbour Investment Management Llc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01. The stock is now traded at around $486.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Harbour Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 435.64%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2731.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Harbour Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $92.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Harbour Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of HARBOUR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. HARBOUR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HARBOUR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HARBOUR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HARBOUR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
