Harbour Investment Management Llc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Sells Alphabet Inc, Carrier Global Corp, American Water Works Co Inc

- New Purchases: JMST, VNQ, HD, MDY, TIP,
- Added Positions: GOOG, VFH, V, NVO,
- Reduced Positions: ABT, MSFT, SNA, GOOGL, NEE, AWK, BLK, DIS, AMZN, INTC, CL, COP, UPS, PSX, BDX,
- Sold Out: CARR,
For the details of HARBOUR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbour+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HARBOUR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,548 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,576 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 169,289 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 21,606 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,261 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
Harbour Investment Management Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 108,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Harbour Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 7,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Harbour Investment Management Llc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $321.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 772 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Harbour Investment Management Llc initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Harbour Investment Management Llc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01. The stock is now traded at around $486.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 414 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Harbour Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 435.64%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2731.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
Harbour Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $92.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Harbour Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63.
