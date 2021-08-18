Centerstone Investors, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Mohawk Industries Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, W.W. Grainger Inc

Investment company Centerstone Investors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Mohawk Industries Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, W.W. Grainger Inc, Nomura Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centerstone Investors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Centerstone Investors, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $95 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Centerstone Investors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Centerstone Investors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Centerstone Investors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Centerstone Investors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Centerstone Investors, LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: TLT,
- Added Positions: HSIC,
- Reduced Positions: MHK, ORLY, GWW, KRE, FNV,
- Sold Out: NMR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Centerstone Investors, LLC
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 95,830 shares, 16.64% of the total portfolio.
- Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) - 117,367 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.96%
- United Breweries Co Inc (CCU) - 425,039 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio.
- 3M Co (MMM) - 42,704 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio.
- O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 10,008 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.19%
Centerstone Investors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $149.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Nomura Holdings Inc (NMR)
Centerstone Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Nomura Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.09 and $5.62, with an estimated average price of $5.38.
