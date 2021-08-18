Centerstone Investors, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Mohawk Industries Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, W.W. Grainger Inc

New Purchases: TLT,

TLT, Added Positions: HSIC,

HSIC, Reduced Positions: MHK, ORLY, GWW, KRE, FNV,

MHK, ORLY, GWW, KRE, FNV, Sold Out: NMR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Mohawk Industries Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, W.W. Grainger Inc, Nomura Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centerstone Investors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Centerstone Investors, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $95 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Centerstone Investors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centerstone+investors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 95,830 shares, 16.64% of the total portfolio. Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) - 117,367 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.96% United Breweries Co Inc (CCU) - 425,039 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. 3M Co (MMM) - 42,704 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 10,008 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.19%

Centerstone Investors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $149.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centerstone Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Nomura Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.09 and $5.62, with an estimated average price of $5.38.