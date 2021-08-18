Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys Apple Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Kansas City Southern, Sells Tesla Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, RealPage Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Kansas City Southern, Proofpoint Inc, Facebook Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, RealPage Inc, , during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owns 865 stocks with a total value of $6.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 2,671,883 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.75% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,950,000 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. New Position Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 4,377,800 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. New Position (ALXN) - 1,020,985 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% (WORK) - 3,350,308 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.26%

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 1,950,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 4,377,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 526,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $290.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 724,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $46.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,047,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 226.43%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $291.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 515,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 220.85%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 329,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 28.75%. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $115.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 2,671,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 291.24%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3201.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 181.74%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2708.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 32,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in by 42.26%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 3,350,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.72 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $48.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.