Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys Apple Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Kansas City Southern, Sells Tesla Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, RealPage Inc

- New Purchases: AAPL, NUAN, PFPT, MSFT, QTS, PPD, GRUB, HEXO, CONX, BRK.B, COHR, DISA, LATN, PTRA, LCA, LCA, EQIX, ESSC, FVIV, CLBR.U, EPWR, QFTA, HHLA, TWNI, HIII, FOE, AEAC, ENVI, ENVI, FSNB, NBR, OUST, LGAC, AMT, ADSK, DUK, AMP, KAII, KIII, TWLV, EQD, CBAH, EAC, SWET, RAMMU, NRAC, ANAC, SLAM, PTOC, GXII, NBA, BENE, PNTM, CLRM, DKDCU, POND.U, OTECU, GPOR, MAQC, FRC, KMPH, ZGYH, CTAQ, EQHA, TLGA, GIG, LIII, NGCA, MYPS, JPM, NEM, HOL, YSAC, BREZ, VCKA, GCAC, GLBL, GLBL, DHCA, GLSPT, ADP, PSX, ARES, PGNY, DFNS, OTRA, GLAQ, ADEX, MON, TBCP, INVZ, PFDR, TRCA, AGGR, ADF, MMC, SGMS, TRV, BWAC, DUNE, GPAC, PGRW, LMAO, AGAC, PMGM, CVII, BSKYU, TSPQ, AMPI, SCAQ, SPKB, GAMC, BGSX, GGPI, ADRA, ADRA, BK, TDY, HOME, PAIC, SV, STPC, CLAS, CAHC, SHAC, DNZ, ZWRK, JOFF, KURI, NBST, ANZU, ESM, MSDA, NLITU, ALLY, KLAQ, ENFA, OSTR, SSAA, MDH, FORE, ASTS, PSAG, ASPC, SRNG, IBER, RXRA, DTOC, KSI, AFAQ, OWL, IVZ, AIZ, FLEX, LMNX, TROW, RTX, UNM, USCR, POST, JELD, OTIS, PIAI, VTIQ, VTIQ, FINM, GHAC, CPTK, COLI, PDOT, CLAA, TETC, ATHN, UPH, ELMS, AFG, BIIB, BLK, PRMW, ENB, LAD, ROST, TJX, FTCH, MCMJ, LIVK, ADOC, OMEG, VHAQ, VTAQ, TVAC, CFIV, AKIC, BLTS, EPHY, PRSR, ACAHU, INKA, LHC, VZIO, COVA, BOAS, COIN, CFVI, SPGS, ASZ, DHBC, ARRW, ACAH, AMAO, FRW, FTPA, CFFE, FZT, BSGAU, BODY, AGCO, COP, CR, PACW, PFGC, DNB, GOED, EUCR, BHSE, TACA, ADAG, BLUW, GSAQ, ROCR, BLUA, PUCK, SDAC, TCAC, MACQ, NDAC, MBTC, SPKAU, MPAC, MCAE, AQNU, S, S, CAT, COLM, MRK, XPO, QRTEA, NOG, PBA, TRGP, CDK, BRLI, FCAC, CTAC, DRVN, DWIN, PCPC, KINZ, IIII, FOXW, PPGH, LJAQ, POW, GNAC, OCAX, MCAD, ASAX, BIOT, CFV, RCLF, ISLE, ISLE, ATMR, SCLE, ATSPT, PATH, VELO, FLME, OHPA, ACQR, FRXB, RTPY, ACTD, GPCOU, BITE, BITE, HES, ARNA, BP, LNG, GGB, RL, FOLD, TAK, FANG, XNCR, Z, KLR, AZEK, GRCY, ATNF, PMVC, AJAX, ALTU, ACKIT, LWAC, TMKR, ADER, ROT, NAAC, VOSO, CSTA, THMA, DCRN, SPAQ, SPAQ, APGB, FTAA, SBEA, LOKM, NSTD, NSTC, MACC, TWNT, VACC, LCAA, FYBR, PLMI, KAHC, OGN, TBSA, VGII, ACBA, PLCE, MGA, RRC, WMB, TDG, CVE, PTCT, BPMC, PHIC, ATA, CND, SCOA, ABGI, CRU, FCAX, GMBT, HCII, DHHC, CENH, TWOA, MSAC, SLAC, CHAA, SCOB, MACA, GSEV, WARR, HUGS, AUS, SBII, GTPB, LEGA, CHPT, CHPT, CMAX, DIDI, IMO, KEX, MRO, CLR, CCXI, BCTX, KURA, MLAC, PTK, LCAP, SPNV, CHFW, MYTE, HCIIU, MOTV, FLAC, COOL, VII, KWAC, DLCA, NGAB, HCCC, SLCR, EUSG, IGNY, JCIC, FSSI, COMP, KRNL, PRPC, ITQ, PICC, BRPM, VENA, GBRG, SNII, HYAC, HYAC, FRON, STRE, GLHA, ATIP, YOU, ARKG, JBI, JBI, GLBS, VC, MARA, NMG, NEP, TLRY, TLRY, CHEK, MRSN, DESP, BTAI, AMHC, MSGE, CHAQ, ATHA, NHIC, LU, POWRU, PTIC, CFFVU, AFCG, MTAC, NSTB, BCAC, IVAN, PACX, PV, ACVA, RACB, EVOJ, ENNV, TSIB, XPDI, GIIX, EJFA, FACT, HERA, GTPA, ROSS, EBAC, BYTS, REVH, LVRA, WALD, FMIV, OPA, CMLT, LAAAU, LTCH, PWP, XLI, RIOT, ERJ, RCL, QIPT, LIQT, QADA, TRIP, OMF, MTNB, CELC, BBIG, STRO, SAII, JYAC, PNTM.U, ATC, PLBY, PAQC, SWBK, HCIC, PCT, PANA, TCVA, FACA, FSRX, NVSA, YTPG, ZEV, LDHA, OTLY, DCRC, DLO, MQ, FA, INTA, XMTR, APRN, ARVN, SNDL, CVAC, DSAC, CFAC, LHC.U, LHC.U, PAQCU, GENI, ATAQ, DNAY, YMM, LVOX, IAS,
- Added Positions: KSU, FB, INFO, AMZN, GOOGL, WORK, XLNX, ARKK, DELL, WLTW, TLND, WSC, SFTW, HLAH, BLDR, MXIM, MET, CCK, SLM, HCAR, GLPG, FWONK, HTPA, MIT, CLDR, KNSA, ALXN, HBAN, WWD, EQH, LGF.B, JWSM, IONS, SPR, STLA, IR, FUSE, OEPW, AAC, CPUH, EXEL, INCY, NSC, LUV, WAB, RDUS, QURE, PRPB, ACIC, AMRN, SGMO, SGEN, ABUS, TWTR, HLT, TBPH, CZR, RGNX, NVT, EB, VNT, NEBC, KAIR, ACAD, SRPT, CSX, COF, JBLU, LBTYA, MAR, VTRS, NKTR, NBIX, THO, VRTX, WGO, TECK, DAL, EURN, WPRT, H, ASMB, ENTA, SEAS, CBAY, DCPH, GOSS, CHPM, CARR, PACE, LEGO, GMII, KBH, OSK, RBC, CTLP, YELL, PJT, IHRT, SEAH, DM, LNFA, CAP, MRAC, LMACA,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, LBRDK, DISH, TMUS, DBRG, ARVL, BPFH, LBTYK, LGACU, HIIIU, SCPE, LSXMA, ATER, DISCK, LEGN, HWM, NUVB, CCO, IAC, PH, ELY, EYES, MIT.U, MSTR, NRACU, GRSV, HZAC, WFC, PBPB, FDX, GLEO, MPC, SCHW, AXP, SMPL, LSXMK, GM, TFFP, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, ZLAB, WHR, NFLX, CSTM, LEN, AER, GES, AMD, GSAH, BAC, DRNA, TMTS, AAC.U, AXTA, MS, AUPH, AGIO, BLMN, MTH, PCG, BKNG, DHI, DAN, BRBR, SIX, SONO, EAF, SNCY, ATEX, CWH, ADNT, ACEL, ELF, PRPC.U, CAKE, EAT, TNL, CRSP, PM, FACA.U, BMRN, ALK, NVSAU, MGM, MSGS, LOKB, GNPK, YAC, TOL, WPF, COTY, ATUS, PLNT, RIGL, CHRS, SIOX,
- Sold Out: RP, VAR, GWPH, CLGX, AJRD, CUB, UBER, GRUB, FLIR, VNET, BABA, STAY, WIFI, DIS, REGN, OUT, LCAHU, LCAHU, GLUU, CCL, TPCO, LCY, FVIV.U, TLT, PRSP, DISAU, HIG, HHLA.U, TME, FITB, BIDU, STZ, VIPS, DKNG, MTCH, WMG, PRCH, YNDX, GPRO, SNV, LPLA, JD, AACQ, EWH, TWNI.U, GLBLU, GE, AT, SRNGU, TSPQ.U, BHF, VRT, CHPT, CHPT, KKR, NBEV, PFDRU, AMPI.U, MSDAU, BAM, MA, MIK, PS, HEC, SLAMU, FSNB.U, ESM.U, TFII, FAII, KURIU, AEGN, LNC, SIVB, PDOT.U, GPN, UPS, ANGI, PYPL, BGNE, ETWO, TLGA.U, SPGS.U, BOAS.U, COLIU, ASZ.U, DHCAU, RXRAU, KRE, ANAC.U, LIII.U, DTOCU, MTN, CG, DHBCU, ETN, MAN, VTSI, FZKA, SYF, YETI, RVLV, MPLN, NDACU, ACQRU, CLAA.U, FRXB.U, RTPYU, ACTDU, EWG, CKH, RRR, SNAP, DASH, CVII.U, VELOU, SBEAU, AIRC, ABG, MIC, NXST, FPRX, SBBP, CCX, SLAC.U, FTAAU, LOKM.U, NSTC.U, NSTD.U, AAXJ, DRI, GPI, DOOR, RPD, REAL, MSACU, APGB.U, SCOBU, CHAA.U, GSEVU, HUGS.U, AUS.U, GTPBU, KAHC.U, LORL, VSAT, WCC, RXN, EVBG, RDFN, TLRY, TLRY, PSTH, PICC.U, OHPAU, SNII.U, HYACU, HYACU, CQQQ, CMD, PFE, UNFI, CFX, MX, PRTA, GDS, HGV, RBLX, TBA, AN, CF, GOL, EGOV, TEN, AWI, MGNI, HCC, AQUA, CDAY, ENNVU, GIIXU, FACT.U, LVRAU, LIVN, LLY, FFG, ITRI, PHM, SAVE, SRAX, RH, ELAN, ASPL, NEBCU, DCRNU, TSIBU, EJFAU, GTPAU, COUR, VIAC, F, TGNA, MWG, VUZI, TPH, W, PXS, RETA, AZUL, IQ, MAXN, 40Y1, LEGOU, GMIIU, FSRXU, LDHAU, AGEN, RWLK, ACACU, MRACU, ATMR.U,
For the details of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hudson+bay+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 2,671,883 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.75%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,950,000 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 4,377,800 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
- (ALXN) - 1,020,985 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
- (WORK) - 3,350,308 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.26%
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 1,950,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 4,377,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 526,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $290.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 724,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PPD Inc (PPD)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $46.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,047,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 226.43%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $291.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 515,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 220.85%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 329,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 28.75%. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $115.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 2,671,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 291.24%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3201.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 181.74%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2708.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 32,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (WORK)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in by 42.26%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 3,350,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.Sold Out: (VAR)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: (GWPH)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.Sold Out: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.72 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $48.Sold Out: Cubic Corp (CUB)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP. Also check out:
1. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hudson Bay Capital Management LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment