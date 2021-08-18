Logo
AREX Capital Management, LP Buys Post Holdings Inc, Encompass Health Corp, Meredith Corp, Sells Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, W R Grace, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company AREX Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Post Holdings Inc, Encompass Health Corp, Meredith Corp, Skillsoft Corp, Ballys Corp, sells Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, W R Grace, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, APi Group Corp, Owens-Corning Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AREX Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, AREX Capital Management, LP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AREX Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arex+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AREX Capital Management, LP
  1. Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 618,137 shares, 32.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 255.76%
  2. Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 1,005,306 shares, 22.49% of the total portfolio.
  3. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) - 2,515,645 shares, 16.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  4. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 179,070 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.96%
  5. Skillsoft Corp (SKIL) - 963,000 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.98%
New Purchase: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

AREX Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.03 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $83.77. The stock is now traded at around $77.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 58,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Meredith Corp (MDP)

AREX Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Meredith Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $43.44, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $44.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 77,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ballys Corp (BALY)

AREX Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $45.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BowX Acquisition Corp (BOWX)

AREX Capital Management, LP initiated holding in BowX Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.15 and $13.71, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 137,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

AREX Capital Management, LP initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $126.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

AREX Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $31.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Post Holdings Inc (POST)

AREX Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Post Holdings Inc by 255.76%. The purchase prices were between $105.72 and $117.4, with an estimated average price of $112.53. The stock is now traded at around $114.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.24%. The holding were 618,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Skillsoft Corp (SKIL)

AREX Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Skillsoft Corp by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $9.35 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $8.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 963,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: W R Grace & Co (GRA)

AREX Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15.

Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

AREX Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08.

Sold Out: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)

AREX Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $92.09 and $108.22, with an estimated average price of $99.79.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

AREX Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of AREX Capital Management, LP. Also check out:

