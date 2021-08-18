AREX Capital Management, LP Buys Post Holdings Inc, Encompass Health Corp, Meredith Corp, Sells Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, W R Grace, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

New Purchases: EHC, MDP, BALY, BOWX, IAC, VMEO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Post Holdings Inc, Encompass Health Corp, Meredith Corp, Skillsoft Corp, Ballys Corp, sells Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, W R Grace, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, APi Group Corp, Owens-Corning Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AREX Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, AREX Capital Management, LP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 618,137 shares, 32.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 255.76% Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 1,005,306 shares, 22.49% of the total portfolio. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) - 2,515,645 shares, 16.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 179,070 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.96% Skillsoft Corp (SKIL) - 963,000 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.98%

AREX Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.03 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $83.77. The stock is now traded at around $77.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 58,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AREX Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Meredith Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $43.44, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $44.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 77,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AREX Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $45.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AREX Capital Management, LP initiated holding in BowX Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.15 and $13.71, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 137,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AREX Capital Management, LP initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $126.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AREX Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $31.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AREX Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Post Holdings Inc by 255.76%. The purchase prices were between $105.72 and $117.4, with an estimated average price of $112.53. The stock is now traded at around $114.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.24%. The holding were 618,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AREX Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Skillsoft Corp by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $9.35 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $8.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 963,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AREX Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15.

AREX Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08.

AREX Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $92.09 and $108.22, with an estimated average price of $99.79.

AREX Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.