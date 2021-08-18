Logo
2Xideas AG Buys StoneCo, ResMed Inc, Avalara Inc, Sells Paychex Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company 2Xideas AG (Current Portfolio) buys StoneCo, ResMed Inc, Avalara Inc, Spotify Technology SA, New York Times Co, sells Paychex Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 2Xideas AG. As of 2021Q2, 2Xideas AG owns 69 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 2Xideas AG's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/2xideas+ag/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 2Xideas AG
  1. ResMed Inc (RMD) - 398,187 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.58%
  2. Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 708,015 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.04%
  3. Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 216,539 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.93%
  4. Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 193,517 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35%
  5. IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 157,111 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
New Purchase: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

2Xideas AG initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18. The stock is now traded at around $166.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 68,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

2Xideas AG initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $205.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 34,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: New York Times Co (NYT)

2Xideas AG initiated holding in New York Times Co. The purchase prices were between $40.11 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $44.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 189,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

2Xideas AG added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 320.35%. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78. The stock is now traded at around $48.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 472,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ResMed Inc (RMD)

2Xideas AG added to a holding in ResMed Inc by 25.58%. The purchase prices were between $187.97 and $247.09, with an estimated average price of $209.68. The stock is now traded at around $281.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 398,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)

2Xideas AG added to a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd by 27.05%. The purchase prices were between $116 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $155.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 71,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

2Xideas AG added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 22.45%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $194.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 44,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

2Xideas AG added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32. The stock is now traded at around $190.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 52,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

2Xideas AG added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 21.83%. The purchase prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86. The stock is now traded at around $461.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

2Xideas AG sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of 2Xideas AG. Also check out:

1. 2Xideas AG's Undervalued Stocks
2. 2Xideas AG's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 2Xideas AG's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 2Xideas AG keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
