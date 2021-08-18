2Xideas AG Buys StoneCo, ResMed Inc, Avalara Inc, Sells Paychex Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

New Purchases: AVLR, SPOT, NYT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys StoneCo, ResMed Inc, Avalara Inc, Spotify Technology SA, New York Times Co, sells Paychex Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 2Xideas AG. As of 2021Q2, 2Xideas AG owns 69 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ResMed Inc (RMD) - 398,187 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.58% Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 708,015 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.04% Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 216,539 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.93% Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 193,517 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35% IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 157,111 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%

2Xideas AG initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18. The stock is now traded at around $166.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 68,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

2Xideas AG initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $205.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 34,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

2Xideas AG initiated holding in New York Times Co. The purchase prices were between $40.11 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $44.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 189,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

2Xideas AG added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 320.35%. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78. The stock is now traded at around $48.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 472,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

2Xideas AG added to a holding in ResMed Inc by 25.58%. The purchase prices were between $187.97 and $247.09, with an estimated average price of $209.68. The stock is now traded at around $281.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 398,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

2Xideas AG added to a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd by 27.05%. The purchase prices were between $116 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $155.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 71,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

2Xideas AG added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 22.45%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $194.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 44,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

2Xideas AG added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32. The stock is now traded at around $190.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 52,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

2Xideas AG added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 21.83%. The purchase prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86. The stock is now traded at around $461.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

2Xideas AG sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51.