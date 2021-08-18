regents capital Ltd Buys ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, iQIYI Inc, Sells Vipshop Holdings, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, 360 DigiTech Inc

- New Purchases: ZTO, PDD, IQ, SQ, FLGT, QDEL, EDU, RFL,
- Added Positions: AMBC,
- Reduced Positions: VIPS,
- Sold Out: TME, QFIN, PBF, RLX,
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 881,090 shares, 31.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) - 1,200,000 shares, 26.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.69%
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 130,000 shares, 14.91% of the total portfolio.
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 110,000 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iQIYI Inc (IQ) - 605,000 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
regents capital Ltd initiated holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.2 and $32.78, with an estimated average price of $30.86. The stock is now traded at around $26.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.06%. The holding were 881,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
regents capital Ltd initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $80.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.13%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iQIYI Inc (IQ)
regents capital Ltd initiated holding in iQIYI Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.32 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.92. The stock is now traded at around $8.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.8%. The holding were 605,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
regents capital Ltd initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $259.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT)
regents capital Ltd initiated holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.8 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $80.32. The stock is now traded at around $87.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
regents capital Ltd initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.07 and $132.21, with an estimated average price of $118.06. The stock is now traded at around $118.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ambac Financial Group Inc (AMBC)
regents capital Ltd added to a holding in Ambac Financial Group Inc by 40.78%. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
regents capital Ltd sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.Sold Out: 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN)
regents capital Ltd sold out a holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The sale prices were between $21.83 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $30.29.Sold Out: PBF Energy Inc (PBF)
regents capital Ltd sold out a holding in PBF Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $12.44 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $15.43.Sold Out: RLX Technology Inc (RLX)
regents capital Ltd sold out a holding in RLX Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $8.42 and $12.53, with an estimated average price of $10.25.
