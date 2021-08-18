regents capital Ltd Buys ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, iQIYI Inc, Sells Vipshop Holdings, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, 360 DigiTech Inc

New Purchases: ZTO, PDD, IQ, SQ, FLGT, QDEL, EDU, RFL,

ZTO, PDD, IQ, SQ, FLGT, QDEL, EDU, RFL, Added Positions: AMBC,

AMBC, Reduced Positions: VIPS,

VIPS, Sold Out: TME, QFIN, PBF, RLX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, iQIYI Inc, Square Inc, Fulgent Genetics Inc, sells Vipshop Holdings, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, 360 DigiTech Inc, PBF Energy Inc, RLX Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, regents capital Ltd. As of 2021Q2, regents capital Ltd owns 14 stocks with a total value of $77 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 881,090 shares, 31.06% of the total portfolio. New Position Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) - 1,200,000 shares, 26.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.69% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 130,000 shares, 14.91% of the total portfolio. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 110,000 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. New Position iQIYI Inc (IQ) - 605,000 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. New Position

regents capital Ltd initiated holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.2 and $32.78, with an estimated average price of $30.86. The stock is now traded at around $26.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.06%. The holding were 881,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

regents capital Ltd initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $80.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.13%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

regents capital Ltd initiated holding in iQIYI Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.32 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.92. The stock is now traded at around $8.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.8%. The holding were 605,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

regents capital Ltd initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $259.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

regents capital Ltd initiated holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.8 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $80.32. The stock is now traded at around $87.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

regents capital Ltd initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.07 and $132.21, with an estimated average price of $118.06. The stock is now traded at around $118.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

regents capital Ltd added to a holding in Ambac Financial Group Inc by 40.78%. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

regents capital Ltd sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.

regents capital Ltd sold out a holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The sale prices were between $21.83 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $30.29.

regents capital Ltd sold out a holding in PBF Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $12.44 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $15.43.

regents capital Ltd sold out a holding in RLX Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $8.42 and $12.53, with an estimated average price of $10.25.