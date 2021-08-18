Capital One Financial Corp Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Capital One Financial Corp Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capital One Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital One Financial Corp. As of 2021Q2, Capital One Financial Corp owns 190 stocks with a total value of $823 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+one+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP
  1. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 1,829,326 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 310,560 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.46%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 498,548 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 391,480 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 666,071 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.10%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 255,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 109,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF)

Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $53.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 58,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV)

Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.22 and $117.06, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $113.006000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV)

Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $38.54, with an estimated average price of $37.8. The stock is now traded at around $37.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $217.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 189,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 665.35%. The purchase prices were between $54.6 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $56.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 67,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.29%. The purchase prices were between $54.27 and $55.31, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 290,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 53.21%. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.91. The stock is now traded at around $55.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 100,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $134.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)

Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 150.14%. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $30.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 59,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65.

Sold Out: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.88 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $59.91.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $102.07 and $112.71, with an estimated average price of $107.44.

Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP. Also check out:

1. CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider