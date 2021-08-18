Capital One Financial Corp Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

New Purchases: DFAC, SPHQ, EMGF, SMLV, SMMV, VB, PYPL, IBMK, ISTB, IBMM, IBML, GS, IBDQ, MA, WMB, PFE, IBMJ, SHV,

DFAC, SPHQ, EMGF, SMLV, SMMV, VB, PYPL, IBMK, ISTB, IBMM, IBML, GS, IBDQ, MA, WMB, PFE, IBMJ, SHV, Added Positions: USMV, USIG, TIP, ACWX, VTEB, IAGG, BND, LQD, SPIP, GOVT, IGIB, MUNI, VTV, IEF, EMB, DNL, SMMU, GOOGL, AAPL, AMZN, AGG, WFC, CSCO, FNDE, ESGU, VWO, ABT, VWOB, APD, AMGN, DIS, CAT, HD, RTX, UNP, NVDA, NKE, STIP, LOW, SUSB, SUSA, GOOG, UPS, UNH, VZ, BX, OGS,

USMV, USIG, TIP, ACWX, VTEB, IAGG, BND, LQD, SPIP, GOVT, IGIB, MUNI, VTV, IEF, EMB, DNL, SMMU, GOOGL, AAPL, AMZN, AGG, WFC, CSCO, FNDE, ESGU, VWO, ABT, VWOB, APD, AMGN, DIS, CAT, HD, RTX, UNP, NVDA, NKE, STIP, LOW, SUSB, SUSA, GOOG, UPS, UNH, VZ, BX, OGS, Reduced Positions: MTUM, VGIT, FLRN, XLK, BNDX, GSIE, VTIP, SHM, EFAV, FNDA, INTF, XLV, GEM, VIG, VBR, VCIT, SCHZ, SCHG, MUB, IVV, IJS, IGM, GSY, GSLC, SPY, FLOT, XSLV, T, FNDF, IVE, SPHD, BAM, MINT, IWY, COP, PBE, IPAY, OKE, XOM, PNQI, HACK, TMO, SPDW, V, PSX, FNDC, NLY, XLY, LHX, DHR, ADI, HON, COST, VCSH, CVS, CSX, VOT, VYM, BRK.B, EFA, MCD, DGS, DGRO, CWB, BOND, WMT, SBUX, QCOM, PAYX, SCHM, MMP, IWM, LMT, JNJ, PFF, QQQ, JPM,

MTUM, VGIT, FLRN, XLK, BNDX, GSIE, VTIP, SHM, EFAV, FNDA, INTF, XLV, GEM, VIG, VBR, VCIT, SCHZ, SCHG, MUB, IVV, IJS, IGM, GSY, GSLC, SPY, FLOT, XSLV, T, FNDF, IVE, SPHD, BAM, MINT, IWY, COP, PBE, IPAY, OKE, XOM, PNQI, HACK, TMO, SPDW, V, PSX, FNDC, NLY, XLY, LHX, DHR, ADI, HON, COST, VCSH, CVS, CSX, VOT, VYM, BRK.B, EFA, MCD, DGS, DGRO, CWB, BOND, WMT, SBUX, QCOM, PAYX, SCHM, MMP, IWM, LMT, JNJ, PFF, QQQ, JPM, Sold Out: FTCS, JPST, FTSM, CVX, CCI, DUK, ITA, IWB, GE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital One Financial Corp. As of 2021Q2, Capital One Financial Corp owns 190 stocks with a total value of $823 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+one+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 1,829,326 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 310,560 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.46% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 498,548 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 391,480 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 666,071 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.10%

Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 255,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 109,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $53.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 58,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.22 and $117.06, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $113.006000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $38.54, with an estimated average price of $37.8. The stock is now traded at around $37.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $217.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 189,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 665.35%. The purchase prices were between $54.6 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $56.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 67,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.29%. The purchase prices were between $54.27 and $55.31, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 290,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 53.21%. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.91. The stock is now traded at around $55.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 100,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $134.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 150.14%. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $30.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 59,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65.

Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.88 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $59.91.

Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $102.07 and $112.71, with an estimated average price of $107.44.

Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84.

Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02.