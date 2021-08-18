Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp Buys Sunrun Inc, Western Digital Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Baidu Inc, The AES Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp Buys Sunrun Inc, Western Digital Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Baidu Inc, The AES Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Sunrun Inc, Western Digital Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Enviva Partners LP, First Solar Inc, sells Baidu Inc, The AES Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Microsoft Corp, Micron Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp. As of 2021Q2, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp owns 129 stocks with a total value of $844 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ardsley+advisory+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP
  1. PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT) - 4,500,000 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio.
  2. Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) - 4,958,000 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 105,000 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio.
  4. Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 520,850 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
  5. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 500,000 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $42.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 415,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $172.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Enviva Partners LP (EVA)

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp initiated holding in Enviva Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $47.01 and $52.98, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $52.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $93.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Herman Miller Inc (MLHR)

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp initiated holding in Herman Miller Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.67 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $41.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp added to a holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp by 1420.00%. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $10.4. The stock is now traded at around $6.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 760,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Harmonic Inc (HLIT)

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp added to a holding in Harmonic Inc by 345.04%. The purchase prices were between $6.73 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $7.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 830,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 66.30%. The purchase prices were between $78.03 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $83.77. The stock is now traded at around $77.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 166,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT)

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp added to a holding in Westport Fuel Systems Inc by 772.22%. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $7.31, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $4.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 706,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vistra Corp (VST)

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 509.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 152,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2731.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Sold Out: The AES Corp (AES)

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Sold Out: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $52.16 and $73.89, with an estimated average price of $62.43.

Sold Out: PagerDuty Inc (PD)

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold out a holding in PagerDuty Inc. The sale prices were between $33.7 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $40.52.

Sold Out: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $10.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP. Also check out:

1. ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider