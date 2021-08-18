Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp Buys Sunrun Inc, Western Digital Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Baidu Inc, The AES Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: RUN, WDC, BABA, EVA, FSLR, AZN, MLHR, HOLX, THC, ONTF, MYPS, PLUG, PACK, ADTN, RKDA, ALT, ORA, AEVA, AMZN, ASPN, VXX, REPX, STWO, LAAAU, SMTC, DELL, PRIM, MANH, EXPE, ROKU, DCRCU, SWKS, TWTR, T, TPIC, CMBM, TYL, SPLK, IVAN.U, VZIO, SNCR, BWEN, ZUO, REPH,
- Added Positions: CLNE, HLIT, EHC, HZNP, WPRT, VST, GOOG, IEA, TGTX, TBT, RSVA, MTCH, GSM, SLV, GDXJ, AMD, GDX, MXL, VTNR, NXPI, STKL, AMBA, BIGC, BNED, LXU, RSVAU,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, MU, TMUS, FTAI, SGRY, BHVN, ZEN, UPLD, TRIP, AXNX, ADBE, DT, TWLO, PANW, PYPL, NOW, ADI,
- Sold Out: BIDU, AES, VRTX, SMAR, PD, GSAH, ACACU, DOMO, KLR, FE, SHC, AUPH, GPRE, WDAY, ITI, ALTG, ADSK, DIS, KLIC, CF, WIX, ON, HUBS, AMAT, SNOW, ZS, FLEX, CRUS, YELP, BIOX, VC, NPTN, SIEN, GFN, SLB,
These are the top 5 holdings of ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP
- PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT) - 4,500,000 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio.
- Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) - 4,958,000 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 105,000 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio.
- Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 520,850 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
- AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 500,000 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio.
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $42.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 415,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $172.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Enviva Partners LP (EVA)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp initiated holding in Enviva Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $47.01 and $52.98, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $52.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $93.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Herman Miller Inc (MLHR)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp initiated holding in Herman Miller Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.67 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $41.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp added to a holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp by 1420.00%. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $10.4. The stock is now traded at around $6.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 760,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Harmonic Inc (HLIT)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp added to a holding in Harmonic Inc by 345.04%. The purchase prices were between $6.73 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $7.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 830,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 66.30%. The purchase prices were between $78.03 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $83.77. The stock is now traded at around $77.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 166,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp added to a holding in Westport Fuel Systems Inc by 772.22%. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $7.31, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $4.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 706,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vistra Corp (VST)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 509.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 152,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2731.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.Sold Out: The AES Corp (AES)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.Sold Out: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $52.16 and $73.89, with an estimated average price of $62.43.Sold Out: PagerDuty Inc (PD)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold out a holding in PagerDuty Inc. The sale prices were between $33.7 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $40.52.Sold Out: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $10.29.
