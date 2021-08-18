Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp Buys Sunrun Inc, Western Digital Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Baidu Inc, The AES Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: RUN, WDC, BABA, EVA, FSLR, AZN, MLHR, HOLX, THC, ONTF, MYPS, PLUG, PACK, ADTN, RKDA, ALT, ORA, AEVA, AMZN, ASPN, VXX, REPX, STWO, LAAAU, SMTC, DELL, PRIM, MANH, EXPE, ROKU, DCRCU, SWKS, TWTR, T, TPIC, CMBM, TYL, SPLK, IVAN.U, VZIO, SNCR, BWEN, ZUO, REPH,

RUN, WDC, BABA, EVA, FSLR, AZN, MLHR, HOLX, THC, ONTF, MYPS, PLUG, PACK, ADTN, RKDA, ALT, ORA, AEVA, AMZN, ASPN, VXX, REPX, STWO, LAAAU, SMTC, DELL, PRIM, MANH, EXPE, ROKU, DCRCU, SWKS, TWTR, T, TPIC, CMBM, TYL, SPLK, IVAN.U, VZIO, SNCR, BWEN, ZUO, REPH, Added Positions: CLNE, HLIT, EHC, HZNP, WPRT, VST, GOOG, IEA, TGTX, TBT, RSVA, MTCH, GSM, SLV, GDXJ, AMD, GDX, MXL, VTNR, NXPI, STKL, AMBA, BIGC, BNED, LXU, RSVAU,

CLNE, HLIT, EHC, HZNP, WPRT, VST, GOOG, IEA, TGTX, TBT, RSVA, MTCH, GSM, SLV, GDXJ, AMD, GDX, MXL, VTNR, NXPI, STKL, AMBA, BIGC, BNED, LXU, RSVAU, Reduced Positions: MSFT, MU, TMUS, FTAI, SGRY, BHVN, ZEN, UPLD, TRIP, AXNX, ADBE, DT, TWLO, PANW, PYPL, NOW, ADI,

MSFT, MU, TMUS, FTAI, SGRY, BHVN, ZEN, UPLD, TRIP, AXNX, ADBE, DT, TWLO, PANW, PYPL, NOW, ADI, Sold Out: BIDU, AES, VRTX, SMAR, PD, GSAH, ACACU, DOMO, KLR, FE, SHC, AUPH, GPRE, WDAY, ITI, ALTG, ADSK, DIS, KLIC, CF, WIX, ON, HUBS, AMAT, SNOW, ZS, FLEX, CRUS, YELP, BIOX, VC, NPTN, SIEN, GFN, SLB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sunrun Inc, Western Digital Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Enviva Partners LP, First Solar Inc, sells Baidu Inc, The AES Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Microsoft Corp, Micron Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp. As of 2021Q2, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp owns 129 stocks with a total value of $844 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ardsley+advisory+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT) - 4,500,000 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) - 4,958,000 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 105,000 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 520,850 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01% AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 500,000 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $42.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 415,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $172.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp initiated holding in Enviva Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $47.01 and $52.98, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $52.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $93.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp initiated holding in Herman Miller Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.67 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $41.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp added to a holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp by 1420.00%. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $10.4. The stock is now traded at around $6.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 760,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp added to a holding in Harmonic Inc by 345.04%. The purchase prices were between $6.73 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $7.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 830,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 66.30%. The purchase prices were between $78.03 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $83.77. The stock is now traded at around $77.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 166,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp added to a holding in Westport Fuel Systems Inc by 772.22%. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $7.31, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $4.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 706,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 509.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 152,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2731.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $52.16 and $73.89, with an estimated average price of $62.43.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold out a holding in PagerDuty Inc. The sale prices were between $33.7 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $40.52.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $10.29.