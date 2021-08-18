Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Snowflake Inc, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, Sells Cigna Corp, Alteryx Inc, Qorvo Inc

- New Purchases: VRTX, SNOW, OGN,
- Added Positions: ADPT, MSFT, AAPL, GOOGL, AMZN, AMP, NSC, JPM, MAR, AVGO, DIS, TECH, ICE, HD, CMCSA, FIS, BAC, ABT, EL, PYPL, CTLT, PSX, GM, AVY, TMO, TFX, SWKS, ORLY, BDX, PEP, MCHP, CB, COST, HON, TT, NEE, DG, ARE, AWK, BMY, FB, STZ, OKTA, CRWD,
- Reduced Positions: CI, QRVO, GTLS,
- Sold Out: AYX, MO, GWPH,
For the details of Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aristotle+atlantic+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 478,444 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 25,038 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 32,502 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 335,480 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
- AMETEK Inc (AME) - 450,013 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $194.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 61,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $280.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 43,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 57,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)
Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC added to a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp by 25.70%. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $30.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 717,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $74.91 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $81.81.Sold Out: (GWPH)
Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.
Here is the complete portfolio of Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment