Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Snowflake Inc, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, Sells Cigna Corp, Alteryx Inc, Qorvo Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Snowflake Inc, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, Organon, sells Cigna Corp, Alteryx Inc, Qorvo Inc, Altria Group Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 478,444 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 25,038 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 32,502 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 335,480 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% AMETEK Inc (AME) - 450,013 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $194.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 61,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $280.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 43,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 57,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC added to a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp by 25.70%. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $30.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 717,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $74.91 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $81.81.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.