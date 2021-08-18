Logo
Palestra Capital Management LLC Buys Alliance Data Systems Corp, Snap Inc, Workday Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, TransUnion

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Palestra Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alliance Data Systems Corp, Snap Inc, Workday Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Expedia Group Inc, sells Nuance Communications Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, TransUnion, CSX Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palestra Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Palestra Capital Management LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Palestra Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/palestra+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Palestra Capital Management LLC
  1. DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 9,312,272 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.80%
  2. Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) - 3,368,315 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.38%
  3. Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 9,387,785 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%
  4. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 2,220,988 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 127,010 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.83%
New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Palestra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $71.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 2,234,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Palestra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $231.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 632,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Palestra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3201.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 42,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Palestra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 1,782,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Palestra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $338.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 230,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Palestra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $578.24 and $682.63, with an estimated average price of $626.69. The stock is now traded at around $603.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 130,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)

Palestra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 95.38%. The purchase prices were between $102.01 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $113.45. The stock is now traded at around $91.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 3,368,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Palestra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 74.04%. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $140.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 1,514,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Palestra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 75.24%. The purchase prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9. The stock is now traded at around $265.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 821,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Palestra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

Sold Out: TransUnion (TRU)

Palestra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9.

Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)

Palestra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Palestra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.

Sold Out: Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Palestra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Entegris Inc. The sale prices were between $101.61 and $123.26, with an estimated average price of $114.92.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Palestra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Palestra Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Palestra Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Palestra Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Palestra Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Palestra Capital Management LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
