Palestra Capital Management LLC Buys Alliance Data Systems Corp, Snap Inc, Workday Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, TransUnion

These are the top 5 holdings of Palestra Capital Management LLC
- DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 9,312,272 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.80%
- Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) - 3,368,315 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.38%
- Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 9,387,785 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 2,220,988 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 127,010 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.83%
Palestra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $71.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 2,234,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Palestra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $231.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 632,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Palestra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3201.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 42,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Palestra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 1,782,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Palestra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $338.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 230,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Palestra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $578.24 and $682.63, with an estimated average price of $626.69. The stock is now traded at around $603.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 130,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)
Palestra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 95.38%. The purchase prices were between $102.01 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $113.45. The stock is now traded at around $91.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 3,368,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Palestra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 74.04%. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $140.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 1,514,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Palestra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 75.24%. The purchase prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9. The stock is now traded at around $265.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 821,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Palestra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.Sold Out: TransUnion (TRU)
Palestra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9.Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)
Palestra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Palestra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.Sold Out: Entegris Inc (ENTG)
Palestra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Entegris Inc. The sale prices were between $101.61 and $123.26, with an estimated average price of $114.92.Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Palestra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.
