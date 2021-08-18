SQN Investors LP Buys Snap Inc, Carvana Co, AppLovin Corp, Sells ServiceNow Inc, RingCentral Inc, Paycom Software Inc

- New Purchases: SNAP, CVNA, APP, S, S, PATH, COIN,
- Added Positions: HUBS, TEAM, SQ, SHOP,
- Reduced Positions: NOW, MDB, WIX, NET, OKTA,
- Sold Out: RNG, PAYC, AVLR, ZM, CDAY, AFRM, SNOW,
For the details of SQN Investors LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sqn+investors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SQN Investors LP
- MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 517,341 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91%
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 449,802 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio.
- Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 904,002 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio.
- Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 2,013,853 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio.
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 98,512 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13%
SQN Investors LP initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $71.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 649,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Carvana Co (CVNA)
SQN Investors LP initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $350.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 106,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AppLovin Corp (APP)
SQN Investors LP initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $88.22, with an estimated average price of $69.14. The stock is now traded at around $63.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)
SQN Investors LP initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 544,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)
SQN Investors LP initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 544,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)
SQN Investors LP initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 225,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
SQN Investors LP added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 34.68%. The purchase prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58. The stock is now traded at around $337.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 181,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
SQN Investors LP sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53.Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
SQN Investors LP sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67.Sold Out: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
SQN Investors LP sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
SQN Investors LP sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.Sold Out: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)
SQN Investors LP sold out a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $83.9 and $99.97, with an estimated average price of $90.11.Sold Out: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
SQN Investors LP sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96.
Here is the complete portfolio of SQN Investors LP. Also check out:
1. SQN Investors LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. SQN Investors LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SQN Investors LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SQN Investors LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment