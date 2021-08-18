SQN Investors LP Buys Snap Inc, Carvana Co, AppLovin Corp, Sells ServiceNow Inc, RingCentral Inc, Paycom Software Inc

New Purchases: SNAP, CVNA, APP, S, S, PATH, COIN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Snap Inc, Carvana Co, AppLovin Corp, SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, sells ServiceNow Inc, RingCentral Inc, Paycom Software Inc, Avalara Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SQN Investors LP. As of 2021Q2, SQN Investors LP owns 23 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 517,341 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 449,802 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 904,002 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 2,013,853 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 98,512 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13%

SQN Investors LP initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $71.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 649,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SQN Investors LP initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $350.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 106,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SQN Investors LP initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $88.22, with an estimated average price of $69.14. The stock is now traded at around $63.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SQN Investors LP initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 544,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SQN Investors LP initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 225,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SQN Investors LP added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 34.68%. The purchase prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58. The stock is now traded at around $337.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 181,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SQN Investors LP sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53.

SQN Investors LP sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67.

SQN Investors LP sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18.

SQN Investors LP sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.

SQN Investors LP sold out a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $83.9 and $99.97, with an estimated average price of $90.11.

SQN Investors LP sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96.