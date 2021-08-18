Pura Vida Investments, Llc Buys ATAI Life Sciences NV, Apria Inc, Agilon Health Inc, Sells , Vericel Corp, Align Technology Inc

- New Purchases: ATAI, APR, AGL, PRVA, LLY, LNTH, CMIIU, OLK, IRTC, DNAY, GHRS, ZY, TKNO, SKIN, CVRX, CGEM, ARYD, REGN, NPCE, RACB, CMLTU, NVRO, CMAX, AKYA, OMIC, LYRA, VERV, BEAM, DOCS, VINC, LHDX, DYNS, ABGI, FRONU, GLUE, FVAM, NAUT, NVAX, CYCN, PMGMU, CHAQ, PSTX, HSAQ, BCTG, HCAQ, FNCH, KDNY, SPKBU, ACHL, MCRB, TSHA, TBPH, AVEO, LGVN, CLVS, TARS, ISEE, TCDA, SNSE, ACHV, TCACU, LPCN, KTRA,
- Added Positions: QTNT, LUNG, VRAY, TELA, CUTR, NTLA, QTRX, AMRS, CMPS, NSTG, ADPT, ZNTL, MRTX, MIST, OM, MDXG, MASS, RCM, MREO,
- Reduced Positions: MDVL, STAA, ZBH, XENT, TPB, GH, BVS, XGN, ORGO, IVC, PACB, HYFM, ATRC, ESTA, GKOS, NTRA, EPIX, PROF, RCEL, MTACU, ICAD, FBRX, PSNL, LIVN, INOV, CLDX, IMGN, ARQT, STXS, CTMX, CYCC, TXG, MSON, TVTX, PHAT, KURA, AVDL, SDGR, SEER, EXEL, KALV, RPTX, SRRA, GOSS, DXCM, ARVN, VERO, LOGC,
- Sold Out: ALXN, VCEL, ALGN, SIBN, JWS, DMTK, NVST, INCY, NARI, CNMD, MRVI, COO, HEC, OCDX, ABCL, DRIO, ITMR, DFHT, ACRS, SOLY, ARYA, CFMS, GILD, MRNA, BFLY, VRTX, AFMD, MGNX, IDYA, FULC, ALPN, CAPA, ONCR, AGTC, FREQ, DTIL, AUPH, OCUP, FOLD, NKTX,
- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) - 1,047,275 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87%
- OncoCyte Corp (OCX) - 12,223,953 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio.
- ViewRay Inc (VRAY) - 10,575,351 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.79%
- NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG) - 1,057,215 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.78%
- Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) - 1,604,973 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in ATAI Life Sciences NV. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $19.89, with an estimated average price of $18.47. The stock is now traded at around $15.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 1,371,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apria Inc (APR)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Apria Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $33.01, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 699,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Agilon Health Inc (AGL)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $43.25, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 383,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Privia Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.13 and $49.25, with an estimated average price of $36.8. The stock is now traded at around $31.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 346,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $268.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 65,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 536,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Quotient Ltd (QTNT)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Quotient Ltd by 105.19%. The purchase prices were between $3.48 and $4.45, with an estimated average price of $3.99. The stock is now traded at around $2.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 4,465,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pulmonx Corp (LUNG)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Pulmonx Corp by 34.40%. The purchase prices were between $37.61 and $48, with an estimated average price of $43.64. The stock is now traded at around $36.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 595,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TELA Bio Inc (TELA)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in TELA Bio Inc by 79.85%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $16.11, with an estimated average price of $13.74. The stock is now traded at around $14.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 757,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Quanterix Corp (QTRX)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Quanterix Corp by 26.99%. The purchase prices were between $43.3 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $58. The stock is now traded at around $45.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 306,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amyris Inc (AMRS)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Amyris Inc by 26.52%. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $19.37, with an estimated average price of $15.03. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,069,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Compass Pathways PLC (CMPS)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Compass Pathways PLC by 75.75%. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.75. The stock is now traded at around $31.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 190,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.Sold Out: Vericel Corp (VCEL)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Vericel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $56.9.Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34.Sold Out: SI-BONE Inc (SIBN)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in SI-BONE Inc. The sale prices were between $29.4 and $35.96, with an estimated average price of $32.29.Sold Out: Jaws Acquisition Corp (JWS)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $12.53 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $13.38.Sold Out: DermTech Inc (DMTK)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in DermTech Inc. The sale prices were between $29.14 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $41.38.
