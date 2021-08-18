Logo
Pura Vida Investments, Llc Buys ATAI Life Sciences NV, Apria Inc, Agilon Health Inc, Sells , Vericel Corp, Align Technology Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Pura Vida Investments, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ATAI Life Sciences NV, Apria Inc, Agilon Health Inc, Privia Health Group Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, sells , Vericel Corp, Align Technology Inc, SI-BONE Inc, Jaws Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pura Vida Investments, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Pura Vida Investments, Llc owns 143 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pura+vida+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC
  1. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) - 1,047,275 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87%
  2. OncoCyte Corp (OCX) - 12,223,953 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio.
  3. ViewRay Inc (VRAY) - 10,575,351 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.79%
  4. NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG) - 1,057,215 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.78%
  5. Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) - 1,604,973 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
New Purchase: ATAI Life Sciences NV (ATAI)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in ATAI Life Sciences NV. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $19.89, with an estimated average price of $18.47. The stock is now traded at around $15.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 1,371,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Apria Inc (APR)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Apria Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $33.01, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 699,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Agilon Health Inc (AGL)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $43.25, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 383,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Privia Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.13 and $49.25, with an estimated average price of $36.8. The stock is now traded at around $31.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 346,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $268.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 65,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 536,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quotient Ltd (QTNT)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Quotient Ltd by 105.19%. The purchase prices were between $3.48 and $4.45, with an estimated average price of $3.99. The stock is now traded at around $2.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 4,465,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pulmonx Corp (LUNG)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Pulmonx Corp by 34.40%. The purchase prices were between $37.61 and $48, with an estimated average price of $43.64. The stock is now traded at around $36.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 595,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TELA Bio Inc (TELA)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in TELA Bio Inc by 79.85%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $16.11, with an estimated average price of $13.74. The stock is now traded at around $14.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 757,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quanterix Corp (QTRX)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Quanterix Corp by 26.99%. The purchase prices were between $43.3 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $58. The stock is now traded at around $45.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 306,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amyris Inc (AMRS)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Amyris Inc by 26.52%. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $19.37, with an estimated average price of $15.03. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,069,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Compass Pathways PLC (CMPS)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Compass Pathways PLC by 75.75%. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.75. The stock is now traded at around $31.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 190,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Sold Out: Vericel Corp (VCEL)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Vericel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $56.9.

Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34.

Sold Out: SI-BONE Inc (SIBN)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in SI-BONE Inc. The sale prices were between $29.4 and $35.96, with an estimated average price of $32.29.

Sold Out: Jaws Acquisition Corp (JWS)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $12.53 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $13.38.

Sold Out: DermTech Inc (DMTK)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in DermTech Inc. The sale prices were between $29.14 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $41.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC. Also check out:

1. PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC keeps buying
