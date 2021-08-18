Logo
Interval Partners, LP Buys Walmart Inc, Texas Roadhouse Inc, The AZEK Co Inc, Sells Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Mastercard Inc, Eaton Corp PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Interval Partners, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Walmart Inc, Texas Roadhouse Inc, The AZEK Co Inc, Target Corp, Builders FirstSource Inc, sells Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Mastercard Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Interval Partners, LP. As of 2021Q2, Interval Partners, LP owns 265 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Interval Partners, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/interval+partners%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Interval Partners, LP
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 411,500 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio.
  2. CSX Corp (CSX) - 2,238,183 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.85%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 278,000 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio.
  4. Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 1,346,300 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.02%
  5. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 399,697 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Interval Partners, LP initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 399,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Interval Partners, LP initiated holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.5 and $107.41, with an estimated average price of $98.35. The stock is now traded at around $90.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 338,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Interval Partners, LP initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $247.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 118,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

Interval Partners, LP initiated holding in Performance Food Group Co. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $52.92. The stock is now traded at around $44.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 536,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Interval Partners, LP initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $22.29. The stock is now traded at around $23.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,053,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Interval Partners, LP initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9. The stock is now traded at around $265.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 69,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)

Interval Partners, LP added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 1674.85%. The purchase prices were between $39.58 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $44.73. The stock is now traded at around $41.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 718,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Interval Partners, LP added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 97.02%. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,346,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Interval Partners, LP added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 121.61%. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $140.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 262,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)

Interval Partners, LP added to a holding in Acuity Brands Inc by 50.80%. The purchase prices were between $165 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $181.36. The stock is now traded at around $179.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 282,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Interval Partners, LP added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 100.81%. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $48.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 536,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)

Interval Partners, LP added to a holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc by 343.97%. The purchase prices were between $48.97 and $57.69, with an estimated average price of $53.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 332,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Interval Partners, LP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.

Sold Out: Masco Corp (MAS)

Interval Partners, LP sold out a holding in Masco Corp. The sale prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59.

Sold Out: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Interval Partners, LP sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Interval Partners, LP sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.

Sold Out: Colfax Corp (CFX)

Interval Partners, LP sold out a holding in Colfax Corp. The sale prices were between $41.57 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.47.

Sold Out: RH (RH)

Interval Partners, LP sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of Interval Partners, LP. Also check out:

1. Interval Partners, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Interval Partners, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Interval Partners, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Interval Partners, LP keeps buying
