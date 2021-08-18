Interval Partners, LP Buys Walmart Inc, Texas Roadhouse Inc, The AZEK Co Inc, Sells Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Mastercard Inc, Eaton Corp PLC

New Purchases: WMT, TXRH, TGT, PFGC, UAA, NSC, ATVI, FB, DLTR, PRG, GENI, RE, KSU, DKS, GPN, EAT, TCBI, FHI, UPS, FLS, AZO, LII, CBOE, ROST, ATC, PWP, ELY, SIVB, MIDD, WDAY, RXN, NMIH, FMBI, UNM, OTLY, AEO, ACN, TASK, WAL, HCI, SWIM, FISV, HWC, SPY, YOU, CNI, FOUR, TSLA, AFRM, ZNGA, ALLE, MET, HWM, CADE, JRVR, FDS, KNSL, BRP, PATK, FFWM, COIN, MDWT, S, S, FIVE, COMP, FSR, XM, CMG, AAPL, CRWD, FTCV, OUST, ROK, FA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Walmart Inc, Texas Roadhouse Inc, The AZEK Co Inc, Target Corp, Builders FirstSource Inc, sells Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Mastercard Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Interval Partners, LP. As of 2021Q2, Interval Partners, LP owns 265 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 411,500 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. CSX Corp (CSX) - 2,238,183 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.85% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 278,000 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 1,346,300 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.02% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 399,697 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. New Position

Interval Partners, LP initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 399,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Interval Partners, LP initiated holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.5 and $107.41, with an estimated average price of $98.35. The stock is now traded at around $90.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 338,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Interval Partners, LP initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $247.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 118,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Interval Partners, LP initiated holding in Performance Food Group Co. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $52.92. The stock is now traded at around $44.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 536,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Interval Partners, LP initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $22.29. The stock is now traded at around $23.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,053,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Interval Partners, LP initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9. The stock is now traded at around $265.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 69,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Interval Partners, LP added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 1674.85%. The purchase prices were between $39.58 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $44.73. The stock is now traded at around $41.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 718,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Interval Partners, LP added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 97.02%. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,346,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Interval Partners, LP added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 121.61%. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $140.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 262,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Interval Partners, LP added to a holding in Acuity Brands Inc by 50.80%. The purchase prices were between $165 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $181.36. The stock is now traded at around $179.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 282,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Interval Partners, LP added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 100.81%. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $48.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 536,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Interval Partners, LP added to a holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc by 343.97%. The purchase prices were between $48.97 and $57.69, with an estimated average price of $53.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 332,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Interval Partners, LP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.

Interval Partners, LP sold out a holding in Masco Corp. The sale prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59.

Interval Partners, LP sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74.

Interval Partners, LP sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.

Interval Partners, LP sold out a holding in Colfax Corp. The sale prices were between $41.57 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.47.

Interval Partners, LP sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67.