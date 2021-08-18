Peloton Wealth Strategists Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, Sells Royal Caribbean Group, Alphabet Inc, Premier Financial Corp

New Purchases: IBDQ, IBDP, IBDR, IBDO, IBDT, IBDS, IBDN, IBDM, IBDU, IBMM, IBMN, IBHB, IBML, IBHA, IBHC, IBMQ, IBMP, AAPL, IBMO,

Indianapolis, IN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF, sells Royal Caribbean Group, Alphabet Inc, Premier Financial Corp, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peloton Wealth Strategists. As of 2021Q2, Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 85 stocks with a total value of $242 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 24,211 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.99% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,550 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 16,119 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50% YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) - 74,770 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.15% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 43,149 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $27, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $26.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 195,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 197,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 185,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 170,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.03 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $28.44. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 134,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.46 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $26.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 139,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 72.53%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 45,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 61.59%. The purchase prices were between $104.35 and $146.76, with an estimated average price of $127.32. The stock is now traded at around $114.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 23,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 21.92%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $226.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in B&G Foods Inc by 43.13%. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $29.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 66,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 31.92%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $419.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 58,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21.

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in Premier Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $27.9 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $31.05.