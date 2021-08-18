Ashe Capital Management, LP Buys Atlassian Corporation PLC, Sells Liberty SiriusXM Group, Liberty SiriusXM Group

For the details of Ashe Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ashe+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ashe Capital Management, LP
- Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 5,851,525 shares, 17.40% of the total portfolio.
- AppFolio Inc (APPF) - 1,975,577 shares, 17.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) - 12,396,561 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio.
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) - 980,560 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio.
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 881,303 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.16%
Ashe Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58. The stock is now traded at around $337.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 276,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
Ashe Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $40.79 and $47.08, with an estimated average price of $44.49.Sold Out: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)
Ashe Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $47.42, with an estimated average price of $44.58.
