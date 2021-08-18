Logo
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Charlottesville, VA, based Investment company Quantitative Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Materials Select Sector SPDR, sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quantitative Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Quantitative Investment Management, LLC owns 377 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quantitative Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quantitative+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Quantitative Investment Management, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,812 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 670,231 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.82%
  3. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 503,068 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.28%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 253,516 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 123,635 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.63%
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3201.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 11,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 253,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $785.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 23,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $251.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 65,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $84.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 184,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $117.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 109,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 442.27%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $190.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 84,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 159.88%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 90,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.82%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 670,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc by 897.80%. The purchase prices were between $20.82 and $28.67, with an estimated average price of $24.84. The stock is now traded at around $25.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 447,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 80.77%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 335,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 1044.67%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 259,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78.

Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54.

Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $57.84 and $61.7, with an estimated average price of $60.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of Quantitative Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Quantitative Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Quantitative Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Quantitative Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Quantitative Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
