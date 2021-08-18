Coldstream Capital Management Inc Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp

- New Purchases: QAI, DON, ROAM, RODM, ROUS, IDEV, HEEM, FTGC, IWP, SPXL, MGC, DLN, VTWO, FLO, HFC, KBH, KBR, CWH, VONE, SCZ, AVUS, UDOW, VBR, FNDB, VXUS, AVUV, DFAC, VTEB, BIV, DHS, DSI, ELD, ESGD, ESGU, FLOT, FNDF, FNGU, MLPX, NUMG, NUMV, VT, EPAM, FNWB, DMXF, ESGE, ESML, ITOT, SCHZ, SPMD, SPSM, TFI, USXF, VBK, VEU, VIOO, VOE, AME, BSX, LUMN, COLB, ED, GLW, DVN, DEO, PACW, MNST, INFO, IDXX, IRM, JCI, MAR, REGN, ROK, XPO, SRE, SPG, TROW, UAL, WAT, CMG, TDG, CSQ, MSCI, FTNT, HZNP, ENPH, FANG, AEYE, TWTR, HQY, RPD, OLLI, ROKU, WH, MRNA, DLS, EEMS, EMB, EWX, FHLC, GWX, HYMB, MUNI, SCHB, SCHC, VOOG, VOOV,
- Added Positions: VO, VOO, BND, VWO, HEFA, VEA, MUB, IEMG, VIG, IJH, IWB, VB, IJK, VUG, IJJ, TTC, SCHM, VTV, WAFD, OC, IWF, VTI, MPWR, BABA, TER, BAH, SCHR, EXPD, GRMN, GGG, MSM, MMS, NDAQ, PII, DGX, POOL, SMG, STE, TSCO, CUBE, ZION, BR, TSLA, SAIC, AGG, MINT, LNT, AJG, OZK, BRO, CAH, CBSH, DRE, HRC, IEX, JBHT, MKSI, MGRC, OKE, RLI, RPM, SNV, TGT, WSO, WSM, COR, STAG, CPB, RF, THO, BSV, DVY, EEM, SHY, BRK.B, IWV, SCHG, TIP, VNQ, BAC, CVS, C, KO, DUK, GOOGL, HD, JPM, JNJ, LOW, MDT, PG, QCOM, UNH, FB, GOOG, GLD, AMD, ALXN, ALL, MO, AEP, AXP, AIG, AMT, AMP, AMGN, APH, ADI, AZO, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BK, BIIB, BLK, EAT, BC, CSX, COF, CRL, SCHW, CME, CI, CGNX, CMCSA, CMA, COP, STZ, CCI, DTE, DRI, DE, DOV, EOG, ETN, EW, LLY, EME, EMR, EL, FNB, FDS, FICO, FRT, FHN, F, FCX, GD, GIS, GILD, GS, GT, HUM, HBAN, ITT, ITW, TT, ICE, INTU, VIAV, KLAC, KEY, MDLZ, LRCX, LMT, MAC, MRO, MMC, SPGI, MCHP, MU, MOH, MCO, NFLX, NDSN, ORLY, PNC, PPG, PTC, PH, PAYX, PFE, PXD, LIN, PGR, PRU, PEG, ROLL, O, RGEN, ROP, RCL, CRM, SHW, SLAB, SO, SWK, SYK, TTEK, TMO, TKR, TREX, TRMB, UNP, RTX, VLO, VRTX, DIS, ANTM, WWD, ZBRA, EBAY, MA, TMUS, DAL, ACM, DFS, TEL, MASI, V, PM, AVGO, DG, CHTR, GNRC, PRI, GM, FRC, HCA, ACHC, PSX, ABBV, ZTS, IQV, BRX, DNOW, CTLT, SYF, CFG, CZR, ETSY, BJ, DOW, BOTZ,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, IWM, VXF, SPY, AMZN, IVV, VV, KMB, VGIT, DHR, CLX, QQQ, A, MPC, WDAY, AAPL, EXPE, SCHX, COST, MCD, SCHA, SDY, IJR, BA, CVX, SBUX, XLK, PCAR, ORCL, NVDA, PEP, TSM, FTV, IUSG, ADBE, SOXX, EXC, ASML, ALK, BMY, EA, MET, HDB, IBM, FIS, JWN, DOCU, ALC, ACWI, DLR, CMI, CL, CSCO, MDY, CHE, SHOP, CP, CDNS, NEM, SPLG, BDX, SUSA, AMAT, LAD, AFL, VYM, MRK, WMT, LHX, BKNG, RMD, SIVB, SLB, ILMN, SF, TJX, FISV, UPS, WDFC, RACE, WM, WFC, XEL, LULU, MELI, FDX, NOW, NTRS, ICLR, HUBS,
- Sold Out: LUV, DHI, KSU, WMB, BBY, PI, MATX, GE, DIA, IYW, SPCE, SNN, CTXS, RDFN, AMLP, OGN, SCHO, MGM, WAL, LH, KR, IP, GPN, EXPO, AVA,
For the details of COLDSTREAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coldstream+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of COLDSTREAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 668,823 shares, 11.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 679,747 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.37%
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 600,175 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 411,871 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.82%
- BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) - 3,380,287 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.04%
Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $31.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,157,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $43.48, with an estimated average price of $42.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 593,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (ROAM)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $24.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 937,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.13 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 771,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $40.19, with an estimated average price of $39.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 516,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 233,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3267.13%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $239.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 266,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12048.12%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 138,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8120.29%. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 562,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 817.73%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 758,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.04%. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 3,380,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8948.14%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 570,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.Sold Out: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77.Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56.Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65.Sold Out: Impinj Inc (PI)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Impinj Inc. The sale prices were between $43.41 and $58.96, with an estimated average price of $51.66.
