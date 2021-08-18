Logo
Coldstream Capital Management Inc Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bellevue, WA, based Investment company Coldstream Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Coldstream Capital Management Inc owns 522 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COLDSTREAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coldstream+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COLDSTREAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 668,823 shares, 11.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 679,747 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.37%
  3. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 600,175 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 411,871 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.82%
  5. BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) - 3,380,287 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.04%
New Purchase: IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $31.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,157,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $43.48, with an estimated average price of $42.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 593,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (ROAM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $24.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 937,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.13 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 771,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $40.19, with an estimated average price of $39.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 516,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 233,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3267.13%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $239.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 266,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12048.12%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 138,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8120.29%. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 562,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 817.73%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 758,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.04%. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 3,380,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8948.14%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 570,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Sold Out: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77.

Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56.

Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65.

Sold Out: Impinj Inc (PI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Impinj Inc. The sale prices were between $43.41 and $58.96, with an estimated average price of $51.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of COLDSTREAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. COLDSTREAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. COLDSTREAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COLDSTREAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COLDSTREAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
