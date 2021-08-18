Coldstream Capital Management Inc Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp

New Purchases: QAI, DON, ROAM, RODM, ROUS, IDEV, HEEM, FTGC, IWP, SPXL, MGC, DLN, VTWO, FLO, HFC, KBH, KBR, CWH, VONE, SCZ, AVUS, UDOW, VBR, FNDB, VXUS, AVUV, DFAC, VTEB, BIV, DHS, DSI, ELD, ESGD, ESGU, FLOT, FNDF, FNGU, MLPX, NUMG, NUMV, VT, EPAM, FNWB, DMXF, ESGE, ESML, ITOT, SCHZ, SPMD, SPSM, TFI, USXF, VBK, VEU, VIOO, VOE, AME, BSX, LUMN, COLB, ED, GLW, DVN, DEO, PACW, MNST, INFO, IDXX, IRM, JCI, MAR, REGN, ROK, XPO, SRE, SPG, TROW, UAL, WAT, CMG, TDG, CSQ, MSCI, FTNT, HZNP, ENPH, FANG, AEYE, TWTR, HQY, RPD, OLLI, ROKU, WH, MRNA, DLS, EEMS, EMB, EWX, FHLC, GWX, HYMB, MUNI, SCHB, SCHC, VOOG, VOOV,

Bellevue, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Coldstream Capital Management Inc owns 522 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 668,823 shares, 11.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 679,747 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.37% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 600,175 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 411,871 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.82% BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) - 3,380,287 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.04%

Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $31.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,157,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $43.48, with an estimated average price of $42.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 593,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $24.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 937,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.13 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 771,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $40.19, with an estimated average price of $39.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 516,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 233,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3267.13%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $239.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 266,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12048.12%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 138,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8120.29%. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 562,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 817.73%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 758,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.04%. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 3,380,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8948.14%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 570,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Impinj Inc. The sale prices were between $43.41 and $58.96, with an estimated average price of $51.66.