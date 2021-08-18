Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC Buys DiDi Global Inc, Patria Investments, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells Flutter Entertainment PLC, Horizon Acquisition Corp II, Twitter Inc

New Purchases: DIDI, PAX, UBER, APO, PDYPY,

DIDI, PAX, UBER, APO, PDYPY, Added Positions: DKNG, NNI, EXPE, MSGS,

DKNG, NNI, EXPE, MSGS, Reduced Positions: TWTR, ZNGA, FB, YNDX,

TWTR, ZNGA, FB, YNDX, Sold Out: PPBA, HZON, ACDVF, DELL,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DiDi Global Inc, Patria Investments, Uber Technologies Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, DraftKings Inc, sells Flutter Entertainment PLC, Horizon Acquisition Corp II, Twitter Inc, Air Canada, Zynga Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

DiDi Global Inc (DIDI) - 7,510,216 shares, 51.71% of the total portfolio. New Position Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 131,000 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.91% Patria Investments Ltd (PAX) - 700,000 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Zynga Inc (ZNGA) - 1,095,000 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.74% Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 560 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 51.71%. The holding were 7,510,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Patria Investments Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.7 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $16.01. The stock is now traded at around $15.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.98%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 127,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Flutter Entertainment PLC. The purchase prices were between $87 and $110.55, with an estimated average price of $99.22. The stock is now traded at around $96.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 141.82%. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 133,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Nelnet Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $72.74 and $77.67, with an estimated average price of $75.09. The stock is now traded at around $78.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Flutter Entertainment PLC. The sale prices were between $68 and $90.5, with an estimated average price of $79.1.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Air Canada. The sale prices were between $18.48 and $23.69, with an estimated average price of $21.36.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62.