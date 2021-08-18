Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC Buys DiDi Global Inc, Patria Investments, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells Flutter Entertainment PLC, Horizon Acquisition Corp II, Twitter Inc

- New Purchases: DIDI, PAX, UBER, APO, PDYPY,
- Added Positions: DKNG, NNI, EXPE, MSGS,
- Reduced Positions: TWTR, ZNGA, FB, YNDX,
- Sold Out: PPBA, HZON, ACDVF, DELL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC
- DiDi Global Inc (DIDI) - 7,510,216 shares, 51.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 131,000 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.91%
- Patria Investments Ltd (PAX) - 700,000 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Zynga Inc (ZNGA) - 1,095,000 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.74%
- Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 560 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio.
Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 51.71%. The holding were 7,510,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Patria Investments Ltd (PAX)
Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Patria Investments Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.7 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $16.01. The stock is now traded at around $15.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.98%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 127,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Flutter Entertainment PLC (PDYPY)
Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Flutter Entertainment PLC. The purchase prices were between $87 and $110.55, with an estimated average price of $99.22. The stock is now traded at around $96.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 141.82%. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 133,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nelnet Inc (NNI)
Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Nelnet Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $72.74 and $77.67, with an estimated average price of $75.09. The stock is now traded at around $78.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Flutter Entertainment PLC (PPBA)
Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Flutter Entertainment PLC. The sale prices were between $68 and $90.5, with an estimated average price of $79.1.Sold Out: Horizon Acquisition Corp II (HZON)
Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $10.02.Sold Out: Air Canada (ACDVF)
Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Air Canada. The sale prices were between $18.48 and $23.69, with an estimated average price of $21.36.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62.
