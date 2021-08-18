Logo
Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys CME Group Inc, Nike Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells General Electric Co, , Bryn Mawr Bank Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Prio Wealth Limited Partnership (Current Portfolio) buys CME Group Inc, Nike Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Organon, sells General Electric Co, , Bryn Mawr Bank Corp, Novo Nordisk A/S, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership. As of 2021Q2, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owns 278 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRIO WEALTH LIMITED PARTNERSHIP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prio+wealth+limited+partnership/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PRIO WEALTH LIMITED PARTNERSHIP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,717,183 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 481,140 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 46,846 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.95%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,487 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 179,057 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.42%
New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 59,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $341.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $316.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 3604.87%. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $197.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 78,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership added to a holding in Nike Inc by 57.01%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $168.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 177,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $217.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 121,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.93%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $239.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 41,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 298.47%. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $182.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 60.93%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (BMTC)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $42.19 and $49.18, with an estimated average price of $45.83.

Sold Out: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $153.1 and $165.63, with an estimated average price of $159.65.

Sold Out: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Sealed Air Corp. The sale prices were between $45.21 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $53.72.

Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.89 and $45.73, with an estimated average price of $45.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of PRIO WEALTH LIMITED PARTNERSHIP. Also check out:

1. PRIO WEALTH LIMITED PARTNERSHIP's Undervalued Stocks
2. PRIO WEALTH LIMITED PARTNERSHIP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PRIO WEALTH LIMITED PARTNERSHIP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PRIO WEALTH LIMITED PARTNERSHIP keeps buying
