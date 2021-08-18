Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys CME Group Inc, Nike Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells General Electric Co, , Bryn Mawr Bank Corp

New Purchases: OGN, ESGV, DFAC, AJG, BIIB, ISRG, PKI, VEEV, CPNG, BARK, GLD, MJ, USO, VSGX, XLI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CME Group Inc, Nike Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Organon, sells General Electric Co, , Bryn Mawr Bank Corp, Novo Nordisk A/S, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership. As of 2021Q2, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owns 278 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,717,183 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 481,140 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 46,846 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.95% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,487 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 179,057 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.42%

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 59,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $341.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $316.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 3604.87%. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $197.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 78,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership added to a holding in Nike Inc by 57.01%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $168.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 177,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $217.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 121,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.93%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $239.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 41,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 298.47%. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $182.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 60.93%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $42.19 and $49.18, with an estimated average price of $45.83.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $153.1 and $165.63, with an estimated average price of $159.65.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Sealed Air Corp. The sale prices were between $45.21 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $53.72.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.89 and $45.73, with an estimated average price of $45.29.