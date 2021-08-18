Logo
Aventail Capital Group, LP Buys Range Resources Corp, Darling Ingredients Inc, Vertex Energy Inc, Sells Brookfield Renewable Corp, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, ConocoPhillips

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Aventail Capital Group, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Range Resources Corp, Darling Ingredients Inc, Vertex Energy Inc, Ovintiv Inc, CNX Resources Corp, sells Brookfield Renewable Corp, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, ConocoPhillips, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aventail Capital Group, LP. As of 2021Q2, Aventail Capital Group, LP owns 51 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aventail Capital Group, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aventail+capital+group%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aventail Capital Group, LP
  1. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) - 780,641 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.34%
  2. Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 350,000 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 332.10%
  3. Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 490,700 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.32%
  4. Range Resources Corp (RRC) - 1,251,827 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 900,000 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.00%
New Purchase: Range Resources Corp (RRC)

Aventail Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Range Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.76 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $12.51. The stock is now traded at around $13.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.05%. The holding were 1,251,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR)

Aventail Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Vertex Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.21 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $4.12. The stock is now traded at around $7.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 1,004,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)

Aventail Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $26.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 379,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Aventail Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 349,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Aventail Capital Group, LP initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $50.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Aventail Capital Group, LP initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $37.11. The stock is now traded at around $38.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Aventail Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 332.10%. The purchase prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $75.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.96%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

Aventail Capital Group, LP added to a holding in CNX Resources Corp by 258.05%. The purchase prices were between $13.03 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $14.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 1,188,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Aventail Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 54.34%. The purchase prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 780,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Aventail Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $16.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Aventail Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Targa Resources Corp by 44.32%. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $42.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 490,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)

Aventail Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 691.78%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $8.46. The stock is now traded at around $8.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 831,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

Aventail Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $37.5 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.66.

Sold Out: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY)

Aventail Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $10.66 and $16.21, with an estimated average price of $12.82.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Aventail Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67.

Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Aventail Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96.

Sold Out: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)

Aventail Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79.

Sold Out: World Fuel Services Corp (INT)

Aventail Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in World Fuel Services Corp. The sale prices were between $30.73 and $36.62, with an estimated average price of $33.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aventail Capital Group, LP. Also check out:

1. Aventail Capital Group, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aventail Capital Group, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aventail Capital Group, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aventail Capital Group, LP keeps buying
