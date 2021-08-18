Aventail Capital Group, LP Buys Range Resources Corp, Darling Ingredients Inc, Vertex Energy Inc, Sells Brookfield Renewable Corp, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, ConocoPhillips

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Range Resources Corp, Darling Ingredients Inc, Vertex Energy Inc, Ovintiv Inc, CNX Resources Corp, sells Brookfield Renewable Corp, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, ConocoPhillips, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aventail Capital Group, LP. As of 2021Q2, Aventail Capital Group, LP owns 51 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aventail Capital Group, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aventail+capital+group%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) - 780,641 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.34% Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 350,000 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 332.10% Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 490,700 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.32% Range Resources Corp (RRC) - 1,251,827 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. New Position Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 900,000 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.00%

Aventail Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Range Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.76 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $12.51. The stock is now traded at around $13.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.05%. The holding were 1,251,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aventail Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Vertex Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.21 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $4.12. The stock is now traded at around $7.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 1,004,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aventail Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $26.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 379,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aventail Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 349,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aventail Capital Group, LP initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $50.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aventail Capital Group, LP initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $37.11. The stock is now traded at around $38.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aventail Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 332.10%. The purchase prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $75.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.96%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aventail Capital Group, LP added to a holding in CNX Resources Corp by 258.05%. The purchase prices were between $13.03 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $14.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 1,188,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aventail Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 54.34%. The purchase prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 780,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aventail Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $16.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aventail Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Targa Resources Corp by 44.32%. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $42.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 490,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aventail Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 691.78%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $8.46. The stock is now traded at around $8.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 831,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aventail Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $37.5 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.66.

Aventail Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $10.66 and $16.21, with an estimated average price of $12.82.

Aventail Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67.

Aventail Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96.

Aventail Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79.

Aventail Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in World Fuel Services Corp. The sale prices were between $30.73 and $36.62, with an estimated average price of $33.28.