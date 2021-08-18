Wallace Capital Management Inc. Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, RPC Inc, Sells Fox Corp, Affiliated Managers Group Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

- New Purchases: TMO,
- Added Positions: WTM, GHC, AXS, POST, LBTYK, L, SRG, QRTEA, BEN, JNJ, HBI, MCY, EQC, TRIP, CNDT, RES, TR, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: AMG, UL, PM, HD,
- Sold Out: FOXA, SPY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Wallace Capital Management Inc.
- Graham Holdings Co (GHC) - 171,909 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 360,781 shares, 13.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) - 74,178 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%
- Cable One Inc (CABO) - 34,420 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
- Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 1,755,298 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
Wallace Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $544.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: RPC Inc (RES)
Wallace Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in RPC Inc by 58.82%. The purchase prices were between $4.75 and $6.22, with an estimated average price of $5.39. The stock is now traded at around $3.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 67,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOXA)
Wallace Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.49.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Wallace Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.
