Beacon Financial Group Buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Sells First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Beacon Financial Group Buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Sells First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company Beacon Financial Group (Current Portfolio) buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, sells First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Financial Group. As of 2021Q2, Beacon Financial Group owns 194 stocks with a total value of $686 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beacon+financial+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP
  1. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (EPS) - 673,464 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.3%
  2. WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 508,157 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.49%
  3. FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 1,256,794 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 688.31%
  4. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 204,464 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 214.42%
  5. FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS) - 383,420 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $149.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 67,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 174,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.1 and $98.88, with an estimated average price of $96.49. The stock is now traded at around $96.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 75,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02. The stock is now traded at around $246.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 23,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $37.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 40,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 53,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 688.31%. The purchase prices were between $47.46 and $48.06, with an estimated average price of $47.76. The stock is now traded at around $47.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 1,256,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 214.42%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $106.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 204,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun (FDL)

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun by 879.67%. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $33.61. The stock is now traded at around $33.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 227,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 109.00%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $226.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 28,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 234.13%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2731.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 312.13%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $190.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 51,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.93 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $20.28.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (DTN)

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The sale prices were between $93.54 and $100.38, with an estimated average price of $97.28.

Sold Out: WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS)

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $50.58 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.63.

Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07.

Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.

Sold Out: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP. Also check out:

1. BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP's Undervalued Stocks
2. BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider