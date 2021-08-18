Beacon Financial Group Buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Sells First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

- New Purchases: SCHG, RDVY, HDV, IWB, XSOE, USFR, EBAY, AGGY, MKL, NFLX, CWCO, MTB,
- Added Positions: FTSL, VYM, FDL, AMGN, GOOG, NVDA, FLOT, XOM, HYG, PM, TJX, O, WFC, IWF, UL, DIS, EMLP, IEF, T, VTI, HYLB, AMZN, DVYE, WMT, USHY, NVS, RWR, QCOM, SJNK, INTC, FB, DOC, LMBS, MRK, IEI, IQV, SNOW, GWRE, SUB, V, DFS, MA, FIVG, ABT, WBA, CBRL, KMX, SCHW, KO, CMA, CMI, D, BEN, GD, SJM, KMB, LMT, OMC, PNC, PEP, PRU, STT, TROW, ORLY, USB, ANTM, TSM, ADI, BIDU, BK, BBY, SPDW, BLK, BA, SNY, SNAP,
- Reduced Positions: EPS, NEAR, DGRW, HD, BMY, PG, VIG, UPS, PFF, VUG, GOOGL, IVV, L, CERN, SBUX, VCSH, IGSB, AXP, LRCX, BYD, CTVA, TCEHY, BRK.B, MCK, AEM, BIL, CSCO, JNJ, WM, DON, LAMR, ETN, KMI, VO, ENB, INGR, VB, JLL, SPY, DES, GPC, PYPL, Y, BAC, TXN, CAT, BKNG, PFE, PAYX, VWO, IEFA, MMM, DLS, IWD, DWM, IJR, MCD, MO, AAPL, CI, CMCSA, DUK, EQC, MSFT, PAAS, PFG, SO, HBI, SRC, ESGU, BWX, MMP, EFG, CFR, UNH, CVX, GOLD,
- Sold Out: FPE, DTN, DGS, ABC, TRV, DEO, TSLA, RTX, TGT, CLX,
For the details of BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beacon+financial+group/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP
- WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (EPS) - 673,464 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.3%
- WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 508,157 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.49%
- FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 1,256,794 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 688.31%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 204,464 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 214.42%
- FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS) - 383,420 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $149.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 67,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 174,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.1 and $98.88, with an estimated average price of $96.49. The stock is now traded at around $96.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 75,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02. The stock is now traded at around $246.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 23,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $37.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 40,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)
Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 53,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)
Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 688.31%. The purchase prices were between $47.46 and $48.06, with an estimated average price of $47.76. The stock is now traded at around $47.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 1,256,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 214.42%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $106.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 204,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun (FDL)
Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun by 879.67%. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $33.61. The stock is now traded at around $33.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 227,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 109.00%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $226.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 28,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 234.13%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2731.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 312.13%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $190.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 51,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.93 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $20.28.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (DTN)
Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The sale prices were between $93.54 and $100.38, with an estimated average price of $97.28.Sold Out: WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS)
Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $50.58 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.63.Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07.Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.Sold Out: Diageo PLC (DEO)
Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5.
Here is the complete portfolio of BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP. Also check out:
1. BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP's Undervalued Stocks
2. BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment