Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Chops S&P 500 ETF Stake in 2nd Quarter

Hedge fund adds to 3 positions, dumps Mondelez

Author's Avatar
James Li
Aug 18, 2021

Summary

  • Bridgewater chopped its S&P 500 ETF Trust stake by 37%.
  • Hedge fund also eliminated Mondelez from its equity portfolio.
  • Firm adds to Walmart, Proctor & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson.
Article's Main Image

Bridgewater Associates, the $165 billion hedge fund founded by

Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), disclosed this week that its top five trades during the second quarter included a reduction to its S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY, Financial) position, the closure of its Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ, Financial) position and boosts to its holdings in Walmart Inc. (WMT, Financial), Proctor & Gamble Co. (PG, Financial) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ, Financial).

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based hedge fund invests based on Dalio’s life principles, which include working for what he wanted, not for what others wanted him to do, coming up with the best independent opinions and stress-testing them and wrestling with reality without worrying too much about overconfidence.

1428079696880517120.png

As of June 30, Bridgewater’s $15.59 billion equity portfolio contains 704 stocks, with 329 new positions and a turnover ratio of 31%. The firm’s top four sectors in terms of weight are consumer defensive, health care, consumer cyclical and financial services, representing 28.46%, 17.83%, 15.13% and 5.31% of the equity portfolio.

1428080850607718400.png

S&P 500 ETF Trust

Bridgewater sold 1,163,138 shares of S&P 500 ETF Trust (

SPY, Financial), slicing 37.06% of the position and 4.07% of its equity portfolio. Shares averaged $415.91 during the second quarter.

1428081270193307648.png

1428081726143512576.png

According to the State Street Global Advisors website, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust seeks to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 index. On Wednesday, the index closed at 4,400.27, down 47.81 points from the previous close of 4,448.08.

1428088287804964864.png

Mondelez

Bridgewater sold 1,831,169 shares of Mondelez (

MDLZ, Financial), trimming 0.95% of its equity portfolio. Shares averaged $61.54 during the second quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.04.

1428091684457201664.png

GuruFocus ranks the Chicago-based confectioner company’s profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins that outperform more than 80% of global competitors.

1428093465975242752.png

Gurus with large holdings in Mondelez include

Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio), Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio)’s Trian Fund Management and Hotchkis & Wiley.

1428097067011719168.png

Walmart

Bridgewater purchased 1,631,636 shares of Walmart (

WMT, Financial), boosting the position by 45.44% and the equity portfolio by 1.47%. Shares averaged $139.64 during the second quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.17.

1428097751400497152.png

GuruFocus ranks the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retail giant’s profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and profit margins and returns that outperform more than 64% of global competitors.

1428098716056862720.png

Other gurus with holdings in Walmart include

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments and Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)’ foundation trust.

1428098966867853312.png

Proctor & Gamble

Bridgewater added 1,534,557 shares of Proctor & Gamble, increasing the position by 47.68% and the equity portfolio by 1.33%. Shares averaged $135.29 during the second quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.07.

1428099735327260672.png

GuruFocus ranks the Cincinnati-based consumer products giant’s profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and an operating margin that is near a 10-year high of 23.63% and outperforms 94% of global competitors.

1428101002359390208.png

Johnson & Johnson

Bridgewater purchased 1,113,211 shares of Johnson & Johnson (

JNJ, Financial), increasing the position by 65.10% and the equity portfolio by 1.18%.

1428102248675852288.png

GuruFocus ranks the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based drug manufacturer’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a three-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins that outperform more than 87% of global competitors.

1428105468131328000.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long PG and JNJ.
Author's Avatar