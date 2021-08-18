Archon Partners LLC Buys Nike Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, McKesson Corp, Sells General Electric Co, DoorDash Inc, NewMarket Corp

- New Purchases: NKE, NCLH, MCK, BXP, PCOR, VMEO, XPO,
- Added Positions: ILMN, SPY, BKI, SBAC, NEO, WPF.U,
- Reduced Positions: NEU, TEVA, PLTR, MDB, TTD, OKTA,
- Sold Out: GE, DASH, CVX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Archon Partners LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 166,510 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,483 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,955 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 283,000 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 107,000 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio.
Archon Partners LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $168.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 99,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Archon Partners LLC initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $23.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 289,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Archon Partners LLC initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18. The stock is now traded at around $199.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)
Archon Partners LLC initiated holding in Boston Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.26 and $124.03, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $113.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 67,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR)
Archon Partners LLC initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.24 and $98.34, with an estimated average price of $87.67. The stock is now traded at around $85.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Archon Partners LLC initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $31.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Archon Partners LLC added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 35.14%. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $510.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Archon Partners LLC added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18. The stock is now traded at around $353.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)
Archon Partners LLC added to a holding in NeoGenomics Inc by 27.85%. The purchase prices were between $36.62 and $51.69, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $42.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Archon Partners LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Archon Partners LLC sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Archon Partners LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53.Reduced: NewMarket Corp (NEU)
Archon Partners LLC reduced to a holding in NewMarket Corp by 43.37%. The sale prices were between $306.92 and $388.66, with an estimated average price of $350.65. The stock is now traded at around $338.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Archon Partners LLC still held 16,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)
Archon Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 32.12%. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $9.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Archon Partners LLC still held 634,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
