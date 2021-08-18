We are upgrading the server currently, which will affect some features. We will be back online soon.
Archon Partners LLC Buys Nike Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, McKesson Corp, Sells General Electric Co, DoorDash Inc, NewMarket Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Archon Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Nike Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, McKesson Corp, Boston Properties Inc, Procore Technologies Inc, sells General Electric Co, DoorDash Inc, NewMarket Corp, Chevron Corp, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Archon Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, Archon Partners LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $799 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Archon Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/archon+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Archon Partners LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 166,510 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio.
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,483 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,955 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio.
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 283,000 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio.
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 107,000 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Archon Partners LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $168.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 99,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Archon Partners LLC initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $23.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 289,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Archon Partners LLC initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18. The stock is now traded at around $199.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)

Archon Partners LLC initiated holding in Boston Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.26 and $124.03, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $113.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 67,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR)

Archon Partners LLC initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.24 and $98.34, with an estimated average price of $87.67. The stock is now traded at around $85.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Archon Partners LLC initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $31.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Archon Partners LLC added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 35.14%. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $510.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Archon Partners LLC added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18. The stock is now traded at around $353.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)

Archon Partners LLC added to a holding in NeoGenomics Inc by 27.85%. The purchase prices were between $36.62 and $51.69, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $42.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Archon Partners LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Archon Partners LLC sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Archon Partners LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53.

Reduced: NewMarket Corp (NEU)

Archon Partners LLC reduced to a holding in NewMarket Corp by 43.37%. The sale prices were between $306.92 and $388.66, with an estimated average price of $350.65. The stock is now traded at around $338.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Archon Partners LLC still held 16,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Archon Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 32.12%. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $9.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Archon Partners LLC still held 634,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Archon Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Archon Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Archon Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Archon Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Archon Partners LLC keeps buying
