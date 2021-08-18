Quaker Capital Investments, LLC Buys Discovery Inc, Sells Corning Inc, Range Resources Corp, Verizon Communications Inc

- Added Positions: DISCA, SATS, LILAK, UBER, AUY,
- Reduced Positions: C, WMB, KMI, CNX,
- Sold Out: GLW, RRC, VZ, LLNW,
For the details of Quaker Capital Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quaker+capital+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Quaker Capital Investments, LLC
- EQT Corp (EQT) - 1,534,700 shares, 13.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- EchoStar Corp (SATS) - 1,320,278 shares, 12.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.62%
- Discovery Inc (DISCA) - 913,816 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.90%
- Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) - 1,487,492 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.25%
- Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) - 3,160,216 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio.
Quaker Capital Investments, LLC added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 23.90%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 913,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)
Quaker Capital Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6.Sold Out: Range Resources Corp (RRC)
Quaker Capital Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Range Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $8.76 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $12.51.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Quaker Capital Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW)
Quaker Capital Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Limelight Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $2.98 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $3.31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Quaker Capital Investments, LLC. Also check out:
1. Quaker Capital Investments, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Quaker Capital Investments, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Quaker Capital Investments, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Quaker Capital Investments, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment