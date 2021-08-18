Quaker Capital Investments, LLC Buys Discovery Inc, Sells Corning Inc, Range Resources Corp, Verizon Communications Inc

Added Positions: DISCA, SATS, LILAK, UBER, AUY,

Canonsburg, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Discovery Inc, sells Corning Inc, Range Resources Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Limelight Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quaker Capital Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Quaker Capital Investments, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $252 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

EQT Corp (EQT) - 1,534,700 shares, 13.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% EchoStar Corp (SATS) - 1,320,278 shares, 12.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.62% Discovery Inc (DISCA) - 913,816 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.90% Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) - 1,487,492 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.25% Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) - 3,160,216 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio.

Quaker Capital Investments, LLC added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 23.90%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 913,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quaker Capital Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6.

Quaker Capital Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Range Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $8.76 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $12.51.

Quaker Capital Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Quaker Capital Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Limelight Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $2.98 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $3.31.