Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. Buys Largo Resources

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Largo Resources during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. owns 2 stocks with a total value of $568 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Largo Resources Ltd (LGO) - 28,019,020 shares, 76.84% of the total portfolio. New Position Sierra Metals Inc (SMTS) - 43,742,624 shares, 23.16% of the total portfolio.

Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. initiated holding in Largo Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.99 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $15.48. The stock is now traded at around $13.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 76.84%. The holding were 28,019,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.