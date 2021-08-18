Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. Buys Largo Resources

Investment company Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Largo Resources during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. owns 2 stocks with a total value of $568 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. keeps buying
- New Purchases: LGO,
For the details of Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arias+resource+capital+gp+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd.
- Largo Resources Ltd (LGO) - 28,019,020 shares, 76.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Sierra Metals Inc (SMTS) - 43,742,624 shares, 23.16% of the total portfolio.
Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. initiated holding in Largo Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.99 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $15.48. The stock is now traded at around $13.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 76.84%. The holding were 28,019,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment