Darsana Capital Partners LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, DiDi Global Inc, Ferrari NV, Sells Alphabet Inc, DoorDash Inc, Netflix Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Darsana Capital Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, DiDi Global Inc, Ferrari NV, Shopify Inc, NovoCure, sells Alphabet Inc, DoorDash Inc, Netflix Inc, News Corp, Gray Television Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Darsana Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q2, Darsana Capital Partners LP owns 18 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Darsana Capital Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/darsana+capital+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Darsana Capital Partners LP
  1. New York Times Co (NYT) - 9,423,665 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.76%
  2. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 1,850,000 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.47%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 850,000 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio.
  4. Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 2,500,000 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio.
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,000,000 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.04%
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Darsana Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3201.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)

Darsana Capital Partners LP initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 4,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM)

Darsana Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $19.66. The stock is now traded at around $10.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ferrari NV (RACE)

Darsana Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Ferrari NV by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $195.57 and $219.37, with an estimated average price of $208.55. The stock is now traded at around $218.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Darsana Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1489.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

Darsana Capital Partners LP added to a holding in NovoCure Ltd by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $130.4 and $225.58, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $131.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Inari Medical Inc (NARI)

Darsana Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Inari Medical Inc by 41.94%. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $97.12. The stock is now traded at around $73.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,475,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Darsana Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Darsana Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Sold Out: News Corp (NWSA)

Darsana Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in News Corp. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $26.36.

Reduced: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Darsana Capital Partners LP reduced to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 47.47%. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $191.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.18%. Darsana Capital Partners LP still held 1,850,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Gray Television Inc (GTN)

Darsana Capital Partners LP reduced to a holding in Gray Television Inc by 58.5%. The sale prices were between $18.4 and $23.81, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. Darsana Capital Partners LP still held 1,497,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Darsana Capital Partners LP. Also check out:

1. Darsana Capital Partners LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Darsana Capital Partners LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Darsana Capital Partners LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Darsana Capital Partners LP keeps buying
