Darsana Capital Partners LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, DiDi Global Inc, Ferrari NV, Sells Alphabet Inc, DoorDash Inc, Netflix Inc

- New Purchases: AMZN, DIDI, YMM,
- Added Positions: RACE, SHOP, NVCR, NARI, PTON, CMCSA,
- Reduced Positions: DASH, GTN, MSFT, NYT,
- Sold Out: GOOG, NFLX, NWSA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Darsana Capital Partners LP
- New York Times Co (NYT) - 9,423,665 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.76%
- DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 1,850,000 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.47%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 850,000 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio.
- Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 2,500,000 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,000,000 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.04%
Darsana Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3201.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)
Darsana Capital Partners LP initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 4,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM)
Darsana Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $19.66. The stock is now traded at around $10.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ferrari NV (RACE)
Darsana Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Ferrari NV by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $195.57 and $219.37, with an estimated average price of $208.55. The stock is now traded at around $218.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Darsana Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1489.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)
Darsana Capital Partners LP added to a holding in NovoCure Ltd by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $130.4 and $225.58, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $131.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Inari Medical Inc (NARI)
Darsana Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Inari Medical Inc by 41.94%. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $97.12. The stock is now traded at around $73.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,475,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Darsana Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Darsana Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.Sold Out: News Corp (NWSA)
Darsana Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in News Corp. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $26.36.Reduced: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Darsana Capital Partners LP reduced to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 47.47%. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $191.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.18%. Darsana Capital Partners LP still held 1,850,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Gray Television Inc (GTN)
Darsana Capital Partners LP reduced to a holding in Gray Television Inc by 58.5%. The sale prices were between $18.4 and $23.81, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. Darsana Capital Partners LP still held 1,497,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.
