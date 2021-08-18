Kg Funds Management, Llc Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Sells E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Microsoft Corp, T-Mobile US Inc

For the details of KG FUNDS MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kg+funds+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of KG FUNDS MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Visa Inc (V) - 664,633 shares, 17.06% of the total portfolio.
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 405,714 shares, 16.26% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 391,440 shares, 14.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 43,000 shares, 11.83% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 425,460 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.10%
Kg Funds Management, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 61.10%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $172.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 425,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Kg Funds Management, Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.Reduced: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)
Kg Funds Management, Llc reduced to a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc by 67.91%. The sale prices were between $9.57 and $14, with an estimated average price of $11.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.54%. Kg Funds Management, Llc still held 1,444,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Kg Funds Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 26.08%. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $290.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.74%. Kg Funds Management, Llc still held 283,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.
