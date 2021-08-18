Evergreen Capital Management Llc Buys Hartford Short Duration ETF, Global X MLP ETF, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Sells Medical Properties Trust Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Cardinal Health Inc

We are upgrading the server currently, which will affect some features. We will be back online soon.
Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Evergreen Capital Management Llc Buys Hartford Short Duration ETF, Global X MLP ETF, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Sells Medical Properties Trust Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Cardinal Health Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bellevue, WA, based Investment company Evergreen Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Hartford Short Duration ETF, Global X MLP ETF, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Stem Inc, sells Medical Properties Trust Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Cardinal Health Inc, , Canada Goose Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evergreen Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Evergreen Capital Management Llc owns 530 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evergreen+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 329,374 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  2. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 1,383,358 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.61%
  3. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,805,942 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 384,158 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
  5. iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,340,961 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
New Purchase: Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT)

Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Hartford Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.74 and $41.03, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $41.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 1,237,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.7 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $35.68. The stock is now traded at around $33.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 417,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.64 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $33.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 366,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stem Inc (STEM)

Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Stem Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $25.86. The stock is now traded at around $22.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 220,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 125,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (RNRG)

Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $15.81. The stock is now traded at around $15.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 325,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 3254.71%. The purchase prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62. The stock is now traded at around $38.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 271,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 41.85%. The purchase prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 224,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 182.31%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $96.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 82,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 1112.24%. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $362.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 24.33%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 163,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC)

Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $68.49 and $77.13, with an estimated average price of $72.48. The stock is now traded at around $63.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 200,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $19.82 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.39.

Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47.

Sold Out: (NBLX)

Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.02 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.53.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

Sold Out: SLR Investment Corp (SLRC)

Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in SLR Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $17.76 and $19.58, with an estimated average price of $18.73.

Sold Out: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider