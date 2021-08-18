Evergreen Capital Management Llc Buys Hartford Short Duration ETF, Global X MLP ETF, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Sells Medical Properties Trust Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Cardinal Health Inc

- New Purchases: HSRT, MLPA, MLPX, STEM, SPHQ, RNRG, BWA, BKLN, NRG, EAR, VIOV, IOVA, RWM, XT, CMRE, AGI, JAGG, DFAC, MEAR, GSST, FIVA, ETHO, SMMV, SPLK, ARKK, ESML, DBRG, STPC, CROX, VV, IWB, JAAA, KESG, NUMV, SBB, VO, OGN, XLF, COIN, TWLO, SNPS, A, CM, CHT, GSK, IP, KR, SPGI, MTD, NOC, OMCL, PSO, POWI, SIG, BOWX, TRI, UBS, UNF, SHG, ROIC, FNV, BUD, MTDR, NOW, VRAY, AMD, UPWK, ARNC, ABEV,
- Added Positions: RDS.B, MBB, CVX, PANW, VNQ, SLB, TEI, BIPC, VEU, CRM, NEP, AEM, AAPL, IIF, MLCO, MSOS, AMZN, PENN, USDP, VB, VDE, ANGL, EMLC, IXC, BMY, PFE, QCOM, CEF, SPY, VRP, CSCO, COST, GOOGL, JPM, JNJ, NKE, SBUX, VFC, ABBV, ETRN, EWJ, GDX, QQQ, SCHO, VWO, APD, AMAT, ARCC, GOLD, BLK, ENB, GEF, HPQ, INTC, KGC, LOW, MU, NFLX, NTAP, NGD, PNW, RDS.A, SU, TSM, TGP, TMO, TM, TSN, UL, UNM, XEL, HIO, GIM, V, KL, PMT, GBDC, TSLA, PSLV, KMI, PVG, FB, FANG, PCI, NRZ, CTRE, AY, VNOM, SHOP, MGP, ZM, RTLR, DKNG, SNOW, DSI, EEMS, EWC, EWH, EWS, EWU, EWW, EWY, MCHI, PHB, SPYX, VEA, VHT, VPU, VTI, MMM, CB, AES, PLD, ASML, ACN, ADBE, AFL, ALL, AMT, ANSS, AON, AZN, ADP, BHP, BBVA, SAN, BNS, BAX, BDX, BTI, COG, CNI, COF, CAT, SCHW, CME, CI, C, KO, CL, CMCSA, COP, GLW, CCI, CMI, DHI, DHR, DE, DEO, DISCA, DLTR, DUK, EOG, ETN, ECL, EIX, EW, LLY, EMR, EQR, ERIC, XOM, FMC, NEE, FISV, FCX, GRMN, GIS, GNW, GILD, HSBC, LHX, IBM, ING, ITW, INFY, INTU, ISRG, JCI, KMB, MDLZ, LEN, LYG, LMT, MTG, MGA, MFC, MCD, MCK, MDT, MET, MUFG, MS, NEM, NOK, NMR, NVS, NVO, PNC, PPG, PEP, LIN, PG, PEG, REGN, RIO, ROK, RY, RGLD, SAP, SNY, SRE, SWKS, SONY, SWN, SYK, SLF, SYY, TROW, TJX, AXON, TEF, TS, TXN, TD, UMC, RTX, VOD, WMT, WFC, SMFG, LEN.B, MA, TEL, VMW, STLA, CHTR, HYI, FRC, ZG, REGI, PSX, ZTS, IBTX, JD, KHC, FHB, FTSI, EAF, LEVI, DOW, CRNC, AMLP, ASHR, ERUS, ESGE, ESGU, EWD, EWG, EWL, EWZ, IEFA, IEMG, ITOT, IWS, SGDM, SPEM, VGIT,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, VMBS, GOOS, VZ, DELL, NUE, PAGP, SHLX, RWT, CVS, EPD, UDR, MINT, VYM, ORCL, OCSL, AGNC, ENLC, ENBL, SHY, REM, IWM, GOOG, TPL, MSFT, BAC, PFF, JPST, IJH, UPS, IVW, IAU, MMP, MTB, STT, RWR, BIIB, VTV, AMGN, MPLX, VUG, XLRE, AVGO, GBIL, ATVI, LULU, CHKP, EA, HON, MRK, NVDA, TGT, PM, ET, GSAT, T, XLE, AEG, AXP, BP, BA, TOTL, CTSH, BX, GD, GEL, LQD, BTZ, SVC, NAD, SNA, EVV, AGG, CTVA, TTE, DOCU, BPMP, AM, USB, PYPL, ETSY, UNP, ANTM,
- Sold Out: MPW, CAH, NBLX, VTRS, SLRC, PWR, KBH, SH, CCJ, ONEM, GE, MO, EWA, NUV, LRCX, VAR, PLTR, EIM, OR, STPK, WDFC, TXG, VVV, BXMT, MHD, EQX, BBN, NKX, NVG, NZF, WSM, ELP,
For the details of EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evergreen+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 329,374 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
- Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 1,383,358 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.61%
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,805,942 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 384,158 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,340,961 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Hartford Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.74 and $41.03, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $41.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 1,237,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.7 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $35.68. The stock is now traded at around $33.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 417,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.64 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $33.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 366,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stem Inc (STEM)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Stem Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $25.86. The stock is now traded at around $22.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 220,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 125,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (RNRG)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $15.81. The stock is now traded at around $15.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 325,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 3254.71%. The purchase prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62. The stock is now traded at around $38.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 271,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 41.85%. The purchase prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 224,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 182.31%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $96.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 82,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 1112.24%. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $362.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 24.33%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 163,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $68.49 and $77.13, with an estimated average price of $72.48. The stock is now traded at around $63.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 200,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $19.82 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.39.Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47.Sold Out: (NBLX)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.02 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.53.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.Sold Out: SLR Investment Corp (SLRC)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in SLR Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $17.76 and $19.58, with an estimated average price of $18.73.Sold Out: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77.
Here is the complete portfolio of EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
