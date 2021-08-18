Blue Grotto Capital, LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Viad Corp, Sells Webster Financial Corp, Wynn Resorts, Northrop Grumman Corp

- New Purchases: FB, CBRL, CHS, GOED,
- Added Positions: VVI, YNDX, ONTO, IBP, SPB, ZNGA, PRFT, MITK, NWSA,
- Reduced Positions: EAT, AMAT, MCHP, SE,
- Sold Out: WBS, WYNN, NOC, SSNC, GOTU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Blue Grotto Capital, LLC
- Perficient Inc (PRFT) - 500,061 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.85%
- Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 349,268 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.11%
- Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) - 1,497,230 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.06%
- Viad Corp (VVI) - 522,689 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.70%
- Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) - 185,933 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.74%
Blue Grotto Capital, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $355.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.18%. The holding were 55,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)
Blue Grotto Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The purchase prices were between $144 and $178.01, with an estimated average price of $161.17. The stock is now traded at around $134.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 68,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chico's FAS Inc (CHS)
Blue Grotto Capital, LLC initiated holding in Chico's FAS Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.81 and $6.93, with an estimated average price of $4.28. The stock is now traded at around $5.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 726,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: 1847 Goedeker Inc (GOED)
Blue Grotto Capital, LLC initiated holding in 1847 Goedeker Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.82 and $8.99, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $2.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 823,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Viad Corp (VVI)
Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Viad Corp by 27.70%. The purchase prices were between $39.43 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $44.16. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 522,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Yandex NV (YNDX)
Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Yandex NV by 39.76%. The purchase prices were between $59.83 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $68.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 270,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO)
Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Onto Innovation Inc by 68.75%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $74.98, with an estimated average price of $68.72. The stock is now traded at around $66.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 168,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)
Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Installed Building Products Inc by 25.74%. The purchase prices were between $110.88 and $139.59, with an estimated average price of $121.68. The stock is now traded at around $118.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 185,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)
Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 28.56%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,801,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Webster Financial Corp (WBS)
Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Webster Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $50.55 and $57.93, with an estimated average price of $55.47.Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08.Sold Out: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $69.87 and $74.97, with an estimated average price of $73.06.Sold Out: Gaotu Techedu Inc (GOTU)
Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Gaotu Techedu Inc. The sale prices were between $12.56 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $22.56.
