Blue Grotto Capital, LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Viad Corp, Sells Webster Financial Corp, Wynn Resorts, Northrop Grumman Corp

New Purchases: FB, CBRL, CHS, GOED,

FB, CBRL, CHS, GOED, Added Positions: VVI, YNDX, ONTO, IBP, SPB, ZNGA, PRFT, MITK, NWSA,

VVI, YNDX, ONTO, IBP, SPB, ZNGA, PRFT, MITK, NWSA, Reduced Positions: EAT, AMAT, MCHP, SE,

EAT, AMAT, MCHP, SE, Sold Out: WBS, WYNN, NOC, SSNC, GOTU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Viad Corp, Yandex NV, Onto Innovation Inc, sells Webster Financial Corp, Wynn Resorts, Northrop Grumman Corp, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Gaotu Techedu Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Grotto Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Blue Grotto Capital, LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Perficient Inc (PRFT) - 500,061 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.85% Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 349,268 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.11% Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) - 1,497,230 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.06% Viad Corp (VVI) - 522,689 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.70% Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) - 185,933 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.74%

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $355.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.18%. The holding were 55,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The purchase prices were between $144 and $178.01, with an estimated average price of $161.17. The stock is now traded at around $134.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 68,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC initiated holding in Chico's FAS Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.81 and $6.93, with an estimated average price of $4.28. The stock is now traded at around $5.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 726,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC initiated holding in 1847 Goedeker Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.82 and $8.99, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $2.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 823,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Viad Corp by 27.70%. The purchase prices were between $39.43 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $44.16. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 522,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Yandex NV by 39.76%. The purchase prices were between $59.83 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $68.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 270,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Onto Innovation Inc by 68.75%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $74.98, with an estimated average price of $68.72. The stock is now traded at around $66.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 168,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Installed Building Products Inc by 25.74%. The purchase prices were between $110.88 and $139.59, with an estimated average price of $121.68. The stock is now traded at around $118.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 185,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 28.56%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,801,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Webster Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $50.55 and $57.93, with an estimated average price of $55.47.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $69.87 and $74.97, with an estimated average price of $73.06.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Gaotu Techedu Inc. The sale prices were between $12.56 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $22.56.