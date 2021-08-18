We are upgrading the server currently, which will affect some features. We will be back online soon.
Blue Grotto Capital, LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Viad Corp, Sells Webster Financial Corp, Wynn Resorts, Northrop Grumman Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Blue Grotto Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Viad Corp, Yandex NV, Onto Innovation Inc, sells Webster Financial Corp, Wynn Resorts, Northrop Grumman Corp, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Gaotu Techedu Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Grotto Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Blue Grotto Capital, LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blue Grotto Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blue+grotto+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Blue Grotto Capital, LLC
  1. Perficient Inc (PRFT) - 500,061 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.85%
  2. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 349,268 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.11%
  3. Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) - 1,497,230 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.06%
  4. Viad Corp (VVI) - 522,689 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.70%
  5. Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) - 185,933 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.74%
New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $355.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.18%. The holding were 55,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The purchase prices were between $144 and $178.01, with an estimated average price of $161.17. The stock is now traded at around $134.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 68,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chico's FAS Inc (CHS)

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC initiated holding in Chico's FAS Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.81 and $6.93, with an estimated average price of $4.28. The stock is now traded at around $5.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 726,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 1847 Goedeker Inc (GOED)

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC initiated holding in 1847 Goedeker Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.82 and $8.99, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $2.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 823,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Viad Corp (VVI)

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Viad Corp by 27.70%. The purchase prices were between $39.43 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $44.16. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 522,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Yandex NV (YNDX)

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Yandex NV by 39.76%. The purchase prices were between $59.83 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $68.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 270,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO)

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Onto Innovation Inc by 68.75%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $74.98, with an estimated average price of $68.72. The stock is now traded at around $66.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 168,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Installed Building Products Inc by 25.74%. The purchase prices were between $110.88 and $139.59, with an estimated average price of $121.68. The stock is now traded at around $118.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 185,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 28.56%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,801,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Webster Financial Corp (WBS)

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Webster Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $50.55 and $57.93, with an estimated average price of $55.47.

Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08.

Sold Out: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $69.87 and $74.97, with an estimated average price of $73.06.

Sold Out: Gaotu Techedu Inc (GOTU)

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Gaotu Techedu Inc. The sale prices were between $12.56 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $22.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of Blue Grotto Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Blue Grotto Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Blue Grotto Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Blue Grotto Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Blue Grotto Capital, LLC keeps buying
