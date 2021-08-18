Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. Buys Vistra Corp, , Proofpoint Inc, Sells AvalonBay Communities Inc, Camden Property Trust, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vistra Corp, , Proofpoint Inc, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, Broadstone Acquisition Corp, sells AvalonBay Communities Inc, Camden Property Trust, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, , RealPage Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p.. As of 2021Q2, Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. owns 172 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,096,400 shares, 51.26% of the total portfolio. United States Oil Fund (USO) - 3,960,000 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Vistra Corp (VST) - 6,168,615 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.41% Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NOG) - 3,137,591 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28% Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 452,450 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.68%

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. initiated holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.09. The stock is now traded at around $51.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. initiated holding in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $10.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72. The stock is now traded at around $245.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $291.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. initiated holding in Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I B. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $11.19, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 6,168,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. added to a holding in by 162.50%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. added to a holding in by 48.57%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 364,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $141.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 54.23%. The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $100.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 71,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 23.41%. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $60.76, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $63.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 135,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66.

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. sold out a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $26.45 and $30.28, with an estimated average price of $28.23.

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.75.

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.