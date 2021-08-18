Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. Buys Vistra Corp, , Proofpoint Inc, Sells AvalonBay Communities Inc, Camden Property Trust, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc

We are upgrading the server currently, which will affect some features. We will be back online soon.
Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. Buys Vistra Corp, , Proofpoint Inc, Sells AvalonBay Communities Inc, Camden Property Trust, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Vistra Corp, , Proofpoint Inc, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, Broadstone Acquisition Corp, sells AvalonBay Communities Inc, Camden Property Trust, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, , RealPage Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p.. As of 2021Q2, Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. owns 172 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ANGELO GORDON & CO., L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/angelo+gordon+%26+co.%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ANGELO GORDON & CO., L.P.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,096,400 shares, 51.26% of the total portfolio.
  2. United States Oil Fund (USO) - 3,960,000 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio.
  3. Vistra Corp (VST) - 6,168,615 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.41%
  4. Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NOG) - 3,137,591 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
  5. Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 452,450 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.68%
New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQNU)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. initiated holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.09. The stock is now traded at around $51.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Broadstone Acquisition Corp (BSN.U)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. initiated holding in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $10.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72. The stock is now traded at around $245.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $291.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I B (WPCB.U)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. initiated holding in Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I B. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $11.19, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vistra Corp (VST)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 6,168,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (ALXN)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. added to a holding in by 162.50%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (WORK)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. added to a holding in by 48.57%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 364,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $141.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 54.23%. The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $100.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 71,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 23.41%. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $60.76, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $63.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 135,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66.

Sold Out: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. sold out a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $26.45 and $30.28, with an estimated average price of $28.23.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.75.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

Angelo Gordon & Co., L.p. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of ANGELO GORDON & CO., L.P.. Also check out:

1. ANGELO GORDON & CO., L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. ANGELO GORDON & CO., L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. ANGELO GORDON & CO., L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ANGELO GORDON & CO., L.P. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider