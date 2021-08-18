Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc Buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, CME Group Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Amgen Inc, Barings Corporate Investors, General Mills Inc

- New Purchases: JNJ, KLDW, HBAN, COP, EDR, EDR, OGN, SMMV,
- Added Positions: ICE, CME, IWN, MSFT, MCD, SONO, KO, EW, CB, MRK, BBY, VZ, WMT, MO, APD, XOM, CI, MDT, UNP, PM,
- Reduced Positions: AMGN, GIS, NFLX, BDX, PYPL, STE, ACN, GOOGL, KSU, PXD, SYF,
- Sold Out: MCI, VITL, ORI, GSK, TRTN, TCF, BP, TMUS,
These are the top 5 holdings of SAGE PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 84,493 shares, 27.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 117,036 shares, 26.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.30%
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 54,542 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16682.15%
- CME Group Inc (CME) - 28,803 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2506.61%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 10,068 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $177.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (KLDW)
Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc initiated holding in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.82 and $46.86, with an estimated average price of $45.55. The stock is now traded at around $47.233500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 834 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)
Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 182 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 249 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV)
Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $38.54, with an estimated average price of $37.8. The stock is now traded at around $37.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 269 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 16682.15%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $115.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.71%. The holding were 54,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CME Group Inc (CME)
Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 2506.61%. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $197.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.97%. The holding were 28,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 25.18%. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $116.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 512 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Barings Corporate Investors (MCI)
Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc sold out a holding in Barings Corporate Investors. The sale prices were between $13.93 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $14.8.Sold Out: Vital Farms Inc (VITL)
Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc sold out a holding in Vital Farms Inc. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $22.12.Sold Out: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)
Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc sold out a holding in Old Republic International Corp. The sale prices were between $21.84 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.03.Sold Out: Triton International Ltd (TRTN)
Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc sold out a holding in Triton International Ltd. The sale prices were between $48.74 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $53.08.Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.
