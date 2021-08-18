We are upgrading the server currently, which will affect some features. We will be back online soon.
Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc Buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, CME Group Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Amgen Inc, Barings Corporate Investors, General Mills Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, CME Group Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF, Huntington Bancshares Inc, sells Amgen Inc, Barings Corporate Investors, General Mills Inc, Vital Farms Inc, Old Republic International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc owns 162 stocks with a total value of $74 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SAGE PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sage+private+wealth+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SAGE PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 84,493 shares, 27.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 117,036 shares, 26.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.30%
  3. Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 54,542 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16682.15%
  4. CME Group Inc (CME) - 28,803 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2506.61%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 10,068 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $177.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (KLDW)

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc initiated holding in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.82 and $46.86, with an estimated average price of $45.55. The stock is now traded at around $47.233500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 834 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV)

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $38.54, with an estimated average price of $37.8. The stock is now traded at around $37.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 16682.15%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $115.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.71%. The holding were 54,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 2506.61%. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $197.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.97%. The holding were 28,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 25.18%. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $116.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Barings Corporate Investors (MCI)

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc sold out a holding in Barings Corporate Investors. The sale prices were between $13.93 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $14.8.

Sold Out: Vital Farms Inc (VITL)

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc sold out a holding in Vital Farms Inc. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Sold Out: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc sold out a holding in Old Republic International Corp. The sale prices were between $21.84 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.03.

Sold Out: Triton International Ltd (TRTN)

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc sold out a holding in Triton International Ltd. The sale prices were between $48.74 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $53.08.

Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of SAGE PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC. Also check out:

1. SAGE PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SAGE PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SAGE PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SAGE PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC keeps buying
