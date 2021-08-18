LH Capital Markets, LLC Buys Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Horizon Acquisition Corp, Foresight Acquisition Corp, Sells Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Trebia Acquisition Corp, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II

- New Purchases: SRNG, HZAC, FORE, HCNEU, FWAC, CLVT, S, S, CRU, CANO, JUGGU, AUS, FINM, PV, FWAA, FCAC, INTA, PAYO, LZ, CRU.U, FTVIU,
- Added Positions: SEAH,
- Reduced Positions: LU,
- Sold Out: SRNGU, TREB, ASZ.U, FTOC, BIDU, CPUH.U, HERAU, AAC.U, CVII.U, FMAC, SVFC, AUS.U, NSTC.U, NSTD.U, JWSM.U, CCVI.U, ACQRU, GIIXU, FVIV.U, SVFB, VIAC, SVFA, GMIIU, GSEVU, APSG, OHPAU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, LGACU, APGB.U, MRAC, FTEV.U, TME, NXU.U, ENNVU, DGNU, GTPBU, PAYA, RTPYU, GTPAU, VIPS, SPFR, LCAHU, LCAHU, TBA, VYGG, LDHAU, FTAAU, BTWN, JWS, GSAH, PRPB, CRHC, NSH, NSH, AGC, LCY, AGCB, LMACU, BTNB, KVSA, FTCV, GHVI, RMGCU, SPGS.U,
For the details of LH Capital Markets, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lh+capital+markets%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LH Capital Markets, LLC
- Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNG) - 4,000,000 shares, 13.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Horizon Acquisition Corp (HZAC) - 4,000,000 shares, 13.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Foresight Acquisition Corp (FORE) - 3,000,000 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) - 666,667 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio.
- Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (SEAH) - 1,600,000 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 159900.00%
LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.49%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Horizon Acquisition Corp (HZAC)
LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.47%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Foresight Acquisition Corp (FORE)
LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Foresight Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.04%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp (HCNEU)
LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.11%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp III (FWAC)
LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (SEAH)
LH Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp by 159900.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.46%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)
LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46.Sold Out: Trebia Acquisition Corp (TREB)
LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Trebia Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.79 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.94.Sold Out: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ.U)
LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.09.Sold Out: FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (FTOC)
LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.18.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.Sold Out: Compute Health Acquisition Corp (CPUH.U)
LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of LH Capital Markets, LLC. Also check out:
1. LH Capital Markets, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LH Capital Markets, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LH Capital Markets, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LH Capital Markets, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment