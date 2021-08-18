LH Capital Markets, LLC Buys Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Horizon Acquisition Corp, Foresight Acquisition Corp, Sells Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Trebia Acquisition Corp, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Horizon Acquisition Corp, Foresight Acquisition Corp, Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp, Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp, sells Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Trebia Acquisition Corp, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II, FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp, Baidu Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LH Capital Markets, LLC. As of 2021Q2, LH Capital Markets, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LH Capital Markets, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lh+capital+markets%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNG) - 4,000,000 shares, 13.49% of the total portfolio. New Position Horizon Acquisition Corp (HZAC) - 4,000,000 shares, 13.47% of the total portfolio. New Position Foresight Acquisition Corp (FORE) - 3,000,000 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. New Position Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) - 666,667 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (SEAH) - 1,600,000 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 159900.00%

LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.49%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.47%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Foresight Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.04%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.11%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LH Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp by 159900.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.46%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46.

LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Trebia Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.79 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.94.

LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.09.

LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.18.

LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.1.