Oberweis Asset Management Inc Buys Endava PLC, Crocs Inc, Guess? Inc, Sells Fiverr International, Kornit Digital, Upwork Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Oberweis Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Endava PLC, Crocs Inc, Guess? Inc, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, Axcelis Technologies Inc, sells Fiverr International, Kornit Digital, Upwork Inc, 21Vianet Group Inc, Tupperware Brands Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Oberweis Asset Management Inc owns 162 stocks with a total value of $456 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oberweis+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Constellium SE (CSTM) - 6,592,097 shares, 27.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.27%
  2. Endava PLC (DAVA) - 597,721 shares, 14.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.36%
  3. Sea Ltd (SE) - 56,863 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.58%
  4. ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM) - 418,280 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
  5. Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) - 561,608 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.22%
New Purchase: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $24.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 79,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $30.4, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $20.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 73,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Li Auto Inc (LI)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $22.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 61,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.68 and $34.97, with an estimated average price of $30.84. The stock is now traded at around $25.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Information Services Group Inc (III)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Information Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.3 and $6.06, with an estimated average price of $5.17. The stock is now traded at around $6.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Endava PLC (DAVA)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Endava PLC by 26.36%. The purchase prices were between $80.76 and $116.79, with an estimated average price of $96.43. The stock is now traded at around $141.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 597,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Crocs Inc (CROX)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Crocs Inc by 196.11%. The purchase prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $140.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 48,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Guess? Inc (GES)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Guess? Inc by 1578.50%. The purchase prices were between $23.5 and $30.79, with an estimated average price of $27.53. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 147,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc by 76.95%. The purchase prices were between $35.51 and $49.32, with an estimated average price of $41.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 128,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc by 67.79%. The purchase prices were between $56.8 and $67.8, with an estimated average price of $62.56. The stock is now traded at around $59.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 42,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 102.71%. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 46,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83.

Sold Out: Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $85.74 and $124.49, with an estimated average price of $105.41.

Sold Out: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $25.65.

Sold Out: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $11.82 and $15.05, with an estimated average price of $13.61.

Sold Out: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.52.

Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $24.53 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $34.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
