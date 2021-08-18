Oberweis Asset Management Inc Buys Endava PLC, Crocs Inc, Guess? Inc, Sells Fiverr International, Kornit Digital, Upwork Inc

New Purchases: RRGB, AVYA, LI, STRL, III, DZSI, AOSL, SUP, ARNC, HOFT, TBI, CYBE, CTS, HSTM, TITN, SKY, SUM, LRN, DADA, BDC, MED, CBT, PRG, AMPH, PATK, HSKA, MTRN, AVID, KARO, PDCE, MGY,

Investment company Oberweis Asset Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Endava PLC, Crocs Inc, Guess? Inc, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, Axcelis Technologies Inc, sells Fiverr International, Kornit Digital, Upwork Inc, 21Vianet Group Inc, Tupperware Brands Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Oberweis Asset Management Inc owns 162 stocks with a total value of $456 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Constellium SE (CSTM) - 6,592,097 shares, 27.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.27% Endava PLC (DAVA) - 597,721 shares, 14.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.36% Sea Ltd (SE) - 56,863 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.58% ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM) - 418,280 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) - 561,608 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.22%

Oberweis Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $24.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 79,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $30.4, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $20.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 73,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $22.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 61,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.68 and $34.97, with an estimated average price of $30.84. The stock is now traded at around $25.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Information Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.3 and $6.06, with an estimated average price of $5.17. The stock is now traded at around $6.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Endava PLC by 26.36%. The purchase prices were between $80.76 and $116.79, with an estimated average price of $96.43. The stock is now traded at around $141.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 597,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Crocs Inc by 196.11%. The purchase prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $140.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 48,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Guess? Inc by 1578.50%. The purchase prices were between $23.5 and $30.79, with an estimated average price of $27.53. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 147,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc by 76.95%. The purchase prices were between $35.51 and $49.32, with an estimated average price of $41.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 128,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc by 67.79%. The purchase prices were between $56.8 and $67.8, with an estimated average price of $62.56. The stock is now traded at around $59.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 42,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 102.71%. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 46,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $85.74 and $124.49, with an estimated average price of $105.41.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $25.65.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $11.82 and $15.05, with an estimated average price of $13.61.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.52.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $24.53 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $34.07.